Hurry: the best budget phone you can buy just dropped to £179

The best cheap phones manage to provide enough great features while at the same time staying under the magic £250 mark. Motorola is a pro at this and with a discount, you can now get the Motorola G54 (5G) at Amazon for £179 (was £249.99). This is the lowest price we've ever seen.

One of its biggest rivals is the Pixel 8a, which is regularly at the top of the list of budget phones. The Motorola G54 and its discounted price make the Google offering look overpriced. With 28% off, one of the best budget phones is now even more budget-friendly.

Today's best Motorola G54 (5G) deal

Motorola G54 (5G): was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon

The UK market is being treated to a huge £70 reduction on Motorola's excellent budget smartphone. The 128GB RAM+256 GB Storage comes in a nice Midnight Blue case. The price drop sees the G54 become one of the cheapest phones on the market at the moment.

The star of the show is the 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. According to our Motorola G54 review, the colours are fantastic, and there is a great level of contrast. All of this makes it perfect for watching your favourite streamed content and playing your favourite games.

The processor delivers a reasonable level of performance, and the camera is comparable to other budget phones. Despite a lack of wireless charging, the 5,000mAh battery lasts well over a day, which is a dream for mobile phones nowadays.

