Black Friday may be over, but these Hisense TVs are still at record-low prices

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now over, and so are the majority of excellent TV deals we saw during the sales period. But, Amazon apparently didn't get the memo, as the same deals on Hisense's range of 'ULED' mini-LED TVs – the U6N, U7N and U8N – are still available.

There are deals on pretty much every size of each model, but we've picked some highlights. The Hisense U8N 65-inch is at its lowest price of $897.99 at Amazon, the mid-range Hisense U7N 75-inch is available for $897.99 at Amazon, and finally, the entry-level Hisense U6N 65-inch is down to a ridiculous $497.99 at Amazon.

These three models are three of the best TVs we've tested this year, delivering amazing performance and features for their budget-friendly price tags.

Today's best Hisense TV deals

Hisense 65-inch U8N mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U8N is an extremely impressive TV, delivering a picture with dazzling brightness, contrast and vibrant colors. It comes stocked with gaming features like 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, and even its sound is very good. This deal is still available and is a record low price.

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N gets the balance of performance and price just right. Its picture has plenty of detail, natural colors and decent contrast, and it has a good suite of gaming features including 4K 144Hz and VRR. This is the cheapest the 75-inch model has been, and for under $900, it's significantly less than you'd expect to pay for a 75-inch TV.

Hisense 65-Inch U6N mini-LED TV: was $698 now $497.99 at Amazon The Hisense U6N delivers mini-LED backlight tech without breaking the bank. That means you're getting higher brightness, better contrast and more vivid colors than a standard LED TV, but without spending that much more. You're also getting great features like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and VRR for gaming. The best part of this deal, though, is that it's under $500! Black Friday may be over, but this U6N deal is going strong.

In our Hisense U8N review, we were thoroughly impressed with its exceptional local dimming, resulting in strong contrast, high brightness and accurate, natural colors that give its picture a dynamic look. It's also a sensational gaming TV for the money, with 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM all packed in. Even its built-in sound is much more punchy and responsive than we anticipated.

In our Hisense U7N review, we were pleased with its good detail, color and contrast, and its gaming features – 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming – for the price.

Finally, the Hisense U6N, while not as mind-blowing as its counterparts, is still a great budget mini-LED TV that shares a similar price to lesser-quality LED and QLED TVs. In our U6N review, we found its picture quality solid and its features good for the money.

These three TVs are among the best mini-LED TVs available, providing stiff competition to mini-LED sets from more premium brands such as Samsung and Sony thanks to the quality they deliver at such a budget price.

