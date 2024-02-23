Best Buy members sale live this weekend – record-low prices on TVs, iPads and more

Its Presidents' Day sale is now over but Best Buy isn't taking a break from the deals as it's just launched a members exclusive sale for the weekend. Those signed up to the retailer's My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total memberships can save up to an extra $200 on dozens of products, including TVs, iPads, MacBooks, vacuums, soundbars and more.

I've included some of my top picks below with the discounts for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total already applied. All items are on sale for non-members, too, though you will have to pay extra depending on the product so you won't get the full saving.

So, what Best Buy deals stand out this weekend? The first is the iPad Air for $449.99 (was $599.99) - that's a record-low price for Apple's mid-range creative and gaming tablet. You can also get this excellent TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED Fire TV down to $449.99 (was $699.99) which is terrific value for money for a budget big-screen display with advanced QLED technology.

Remember, if you want to get the advertised deal price, you can sign up for My Best Buy from $49.99 per year. If you upgrade your membership between now and March 10, you get a $25 gift card to spend at Best Buy which can be applied to these deals. Other My Best Buy membership perks include free two-day shipping, extended returns and access to other exclusive sales.

11 best weekend deals at Best Buy

iPad Air (2022): was $599 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the iPad Air available for a record-low price right now. As we said in our four-star iPad Air (2022) review, this model neatly sits in the middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the more expensive iPad Pro. With an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and M1 chip inside you get excellent picture quality plus fast performance, making it a great tablet for creative tasks, gaming, and general everyday use.

TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED Fire TV: was $699.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This is great value for a TV of this size that also boasts a QLED display – a rare sight in TVs this cheap. We usually see this top-end tech in expensive TVs, so you're getting a bargain here with this good-sized display for watching sports, TV shows, and films. The QLED tech will give you a brighter and more vivid image with deeper blacks and vibrant colors that make whatever you're watching pop.

Shokz OpenRun: was $129.95 now $109.95 at Best Buy

We rate these as some of the best bone conduction headphones for running and this is one of the biggest discounts you can get right now. One not to miss if you want to try this unique technology that offers solid sound quality in a small and light design.

HP Stream 14: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

Here's a cheap laptop deal in this weekend's Best Buy sale that won't blow you away with its performance but it'll be OK for more basic tasks. That could be sending emails, word processing and streaming videos. We definitely wouldn't recommend it for anything beyond light use and some Chromebooks in our best laptop deals guide might be better value if you have the budget.

Dyson V11 Extra: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This deal at Best Buy gives you a solid $200 off the Dyon V11 Extra. With its de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head and innovative Hair screw tool, this is a versatile cordless vacuum that can take care of all your cleaning needs at home. Even without the Best Buy membership, you pay $489.99, which is a good price for this premium vacuum.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy

This smaller version of Apple's most powerful tablet is back to its lowest price ever in this members sale - one we last saw back in November. Compromises you make to save a bit of cash over the 12.9-inch version include a small downgrade to a Liquid Retina Display that has inferior contrast and brightness. However, the high-end slate is still a performance powerhouse thanks to the inclusion of Apple's M2 Chip.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

This massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV is now $649.99 at Best Buy, which is a return to the record-low we saw over Black Friday last November. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved images that truly pop, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control and Game Mode Plus to give you a smooth gaming experience. All for $650? Bargain.

HP Envy 15: was $1,149.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

This is a great price for a laptop with so much power and many handy features packed inside. High-end components such as the Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD give it superior all-around performance for work and multitasking. Then there's its flexibility as a 2-in-1 device so you can flip the touchscreen around for a more tactile and smoother experience if you're just web browsing or streaming media.

Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar: was $1,899.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's top-end soundbar package delivers an engrossing and powerful soundscape but it's also one of the most expensive on the market. Still, it's one of the best and we awarded it the full five stars in our Samsung HW-Q990C review. So, the chance to get it for a record-low price – if it's within your budget – is well worth jumping on.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

Best Buy has discounted the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch to its lowest price yet for My Best Buy Plus or Total members. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.