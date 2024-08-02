Best Buy just launched a huge flash sale – shop the 24 best deals before they're gone

Another weekend is here, and another Best Buy flash sale is live, with some big savings available at the retailer on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and more. I've searched through the sale to pick out the 24 best deals I think are worth buying right now, including some great back-to-school offers for students.

Some of the standout offers include this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 for $369 (was $499), which is a fantastic all-around Chromebook at a great low price. Also of note are the ever-popular Apple AirPods for $69.99 (was $129.99) and Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV for $319.99 (was $419.99)

On top of this weekend's deals, My Best Buy members get access to further discounts on select products, so be sure to use your membership or sign up for My Best Buy to secure those extra savings where available.

You can also check out the latest Best Buy discount codes for some additional ways to save, and keep an eye on our back-to-school sales hub for offers throughout the month.

Best Buy weekend sale – the 24 best deals

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest TV deals from the Best Buy weekend sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Toshiba C350 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $419.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. At a fraction over $300, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.

TCL S4 85-inch 4K TV: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The best big-screen TV deal in the latest Best Buy weekend sale is this enormous TCL S4 85-inch 4K TV – a great buy just in time for the new football season. Picture quality is solid with support for ultra HD resolution and HDR for improved lighting. It won't be as clear or bright as more premium OLED and QLED sets but if you just want a great overall image and lots of screen real estate for your cash then this deal is hard to beat.

LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price and currently has its best discount yet – nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is still TechRadar's number one pick for best TV you can buy and the 65-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $1,499.99 at Best Buy. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

The older second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Best Buy if you want to spend a little less and don't mind slightly older tech. Compared to the latest model, you miss out on wireless charging support and have to compromise with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case). At this record-low price, though, we can't deny this is good value for a pair of Apple's earbuds.

Jabra Elite 10: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

The Jabra Elite 10 are currently on sale at Best Buy for $50 off. These are Jabra's most advanced earbuds yet, and while they might not compete on the same level as Sony's best, they still have enough going on that they are a long-term investment worth considering. The comfortable fit, immersive Dolby Atmos, and call quality were enough for our reviewer to rate them 4/5 stars in our Jabra Elite 10 review.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra have been discounted a handful of times over the last few months but this offer is one of the best we've seen – it's only $10 away from the record-low. These pricey but quality headphones, which we scored 4.5 out of five in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, offer crisp Spatial Audio and unrivalled active noise cancellation. Battery life disappoints a little, but they're still up there as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Best Buy

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Best Buy's tech sale includes the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Echo Dot is 50% off at Best Buy, now on sale for $24.99. The latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer until Black Friday.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever once again in this weekend's Best Buy sale. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy

Display - 13.3 inches

Processor - Snapdragon 7c Gen 2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - ChromeOS We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant $130 reduction on the flexible 13.3-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts a crisp OLED touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 256GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life, slim form factor and handy keyboard cover case are a huge boost for those who are always on the go, making it one of the best Chromebooks for students.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Asus Vivobook 14: was $429.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want one of the best cheap Windows laptop deals available now then Best Buy has $210 off this Asus Vivobook 14. With an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers an acceptable level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks and video calls. The 128GB SSD is decent at this price too, given many similar devices skimp on the storage to save costs. And, while some components are getting a little old now, this is still a solid portable machine for the price for all your basic computing needs and schoolwork.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $169 at Best Buy

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4020

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now in the back to school sales.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy

Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - MacOS The latest MacBook Air is down to $899 at Best Buy – that's a return to the lowest price ever. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

HP Omnibook X: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 One of the brand new HP Omnibook X laptops with Copilot Plus features has just got a big first discount in the latest Best Buy sale. As well as those smart AI features, this device packs in a huge amount of power with its Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of performance-boosting RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage. With a slim and stylish design, plus an impressive battery life thanks to the new chipset, this device is a fantastic all-rounder for the cost and effortlessly portable.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has been available at this record-low price for a few months now but it remains a great deal. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Amazon Kindle: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Best Buy

The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale at Best Buy for the same price we just saw during Prime Day. It's a basic e-reader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's $50 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It has been cheaper than $85 in the past, though, but only by $10 so this is a decent deal.

Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $234.99 at Best Buy

This is a return to the lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. In our Kindle Scribe review, we were initially disappointed with some missing features, but these have since been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for such a multi-functional device.

PS5 EA College Football 25 bundle: was $569.98 now $519.98 at Best Buy

You can't go wrong with this console bundle, which includes a PS5 Slim and a copy of EA Sports College Football 25. This is a great deal at a $50 discount and is perfect if you're looking to get into the recently released and long-awaited college football game.

GoPro Hero12 Black: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

This is a return to the record-low price for the top-rated action cam. The GoPro Hero12 Black is a best-in-class device with support for 4K video and photos, HDR for improved image quality, and super smooth footage.