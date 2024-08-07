Back-to-school deal: Dell's XPS 13 is the best ultrabook around and it's $200 off

The Dell XPS 13 is the best Ultrabook for most people and now it has the latest and greatest Snapdragon X Elite CPU. If you're looking for a great back to school deal or a reliable all-rounder then get the XPS 13 at Dell for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99)

This is the most expensive version but the superior processor is well worth the extra money. Alongside an incredible processor, it also has a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920x1200) display. The additional height is perfect for professionals or students working on documents or browsing the web. The InfinityEdge really helps to make this screen stand out from the rest.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell

One of the best ultrabooks around at the moment has been discounted by $200. You'll get the latest Snapdragon X Elite, X1E-80-100, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, and 16GB of RAM. The 13.4-inch display is FHD+ (1920x1200) and comes with Anti-Glare technology. If you're looking for a laptop ahead of a new venture or for college, then there's no better deal around at the moment.

In our Dell XPS 13 Laptop Review we found it to be "a fantastic laptop for everyday use at a great price." Considering it now has $200 of the RRP, that great price is now better than ever before.

The performance of the XPS 13 is outstanding for everyday use and productivity work especially with the new Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This makes it one of the best thin and light laptops for professionals and students who find themselves constantly on the go.

Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports can be used to connect a wide range of devices but if you want backwards compatibility, then you'll need a dock or adaptor. It's portability is one of the best things about this laptop. A weight of 2.59 lb (1.17 kg) means this device can easily be transported on a daily commute or onto campus.

The XPS 13 is one of the Best Dell laptops but there are others available. If you want a slightly larger screen, then the XPS 14 can be picked up at Dell for $1,499. If you're happy branching away from Dell then we've put together a guide containing all of our Best Windows Laptops.