This cheap Amazon Fire tablet drops to under $90 in the Labor Day sales

Labor Day sales are in full swing with a tonne of tech discounted at various retailers - and that includes over at Amazon. Deals are available on some of the best cheap tablets making it possible to pick up the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon for $89.99 (was $139.99).

• Browse Amazon's full Labor Day sale

The current offer is the lowest price we've seen for non-Prime members this year, so I wouldn't expect to see it for cheaper in the months ahead. And at this price, it's a solid affordable tablet that's great for entertaining the kids on a long journey, or for streaming your favorite TV shows.

Today’s best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This budget-friendly tablet from Amazon boasts a full HD display, which makes TV shows and games look good on its 10.1-inch display. The front-facing camera is unlikely to beat your phone but is a good option for video calling on the go. At under $90, there's no better time to get this tablet for cheap if you just need a basic everyday device.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 might not be on our list of the best tablets but that doesn't mean it isn't the right tablet for you. All of the Amazon Fire HD range of devices provides mid-range specs for those moments when your mobile phone just isn't large enough.

Pick up all your favorite apps through the Amazon Appstore, including Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, as well as plenty of others for streaming your much-loved shows. The Alexa support is also a great feature for making your home smarter.

There is no shortage of tablet deals around at the moment. if you'd like something with a little more oomph and curb appeal, then head over to our iPad deals hub.