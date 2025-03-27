Rumours of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE abound, but the Tab S9 FE is a bargain buy for just AU$512

We're expecting an official announcement surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE soon as we're already seeing leaks that show it will take on the iPad and once again rival the iPad Air. You shouldn’t wait, though, because right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus are seeing considerable discounts on Amazon that we think are worth grabbing, particularly with prices starting at just AU$512.

The grey colourway of the Tab S9 FE was recently down 35% to just AU$487, but stocks ran out while this article was being written up. So while you won't be able to claim the 'best' price offer, official Australian stock of the other three colours are going for AU$512. This 32% discount is till an excellent offer, as this tablet balances price and performance remarkably well.

If you've got the cash to spare for a bigger display and better battery life, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is down to AU$687 – from AU$999 – in all four colours. That’s 31% off the list price.

What makes these tablets even better value is that both options ship with the S Pen in the box.

If you’re already familiar with Samsung’s FE range, you’ll know that the phones and tablets with that moniker offer specs we typically don’t see on a tablet at that price point – so snagging one of them at over 30% off makes them quite remarkable. Giving you Samsung's more durable and feature-rich answer to the Apple iPad Air (2022) at a price much closer to the regular ol' iPad (2022), these deals are perfect for anyone in the tablet market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus (128GB): was AU$999 now AU$687 at Amazon Save AU$312 While it boasts a 12.4-inch screen – making it an even better option for S Pen activities – its 10,090mAh battery saw it outlast the 2022 iPad Air by a whopping eight hours in our testing and charge faster. And, if you just want to watch movies in the bath or work by the pool, the Tab S9 FE siblings are IP68 waterproofed, so you could rinse them in the sink if you ever needed to. The 256GB models (AU$800) and 5G-enabled models (from AU$839) are also discounted.

While it's not as powerful as the 2022 iPad Air, let alone newer models, the Tab S9 FE range is still a viable option for those who want to (occasionally) work on their tablet, with all the productivity chops of the former flagship Tab S9, including DeX to run your tablet like a Chromebook laptop.

Compared to the competition in this price range, the Tab S9 FE simply provides more. More screen, more storage (including a microSD tray), more features, more durability – you get the idea – at a very affordable price thanks to these offers.

With a 2304 X 1440 resolution, this tablet is excellent for web browsing, reading and more, with added functionality from the included S Pen. Its battery life was some of the best we'd ever seen at the time of our review, and it has an impressive camera array for a tablet – two 8MP rear cameras and a 12MP front lens.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and 10.9-inch iPad (2022) are our picks for the best tablet for most people, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at this price is hard to beat.