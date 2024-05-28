Quick! The Apple iPad 10.9 is just $299 with this Amazon coupon - a record-low price

Thanks to the Memorial Day sales event, the impressive iPad (10th Gen) 64GB is now on sale at Amazon for a record-low price of $299.99 (was $349). Our curated guide of all the best iPads found the iPad 10.9 to be the best iPad for most people. There's little not to love about it.



• Shop Amazon's full Memorial Day sale

Today's discount takes the form of a $20 upfront discount and an extra $29.01 coupon, which customers can use to further reduce the price down further to under $300. This is a limited-time offer and can be cashed in by simply selecting the 'Clip Coupon' button. The offer will be automatically applied at checkout.

Record-low price Apple iPad 10.9 at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 64GB: was $349 now $329 at Amazon

The $20 discount can be increased to $50 with a limited-time $29.01 coupon that is available to customers. The 256GB version is also down from $499 to $474 for those who need the additional storage space. This also benefits from a coupon which brings it down to $450. Considering it is one of the best iPads ever, these represent some pretty appealing savings.

The iPad (10th Gen) has matured from it's Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design. As a result, you'll benefit from one of the most high-quality and versatile tablets on the market at the moment. Our iPad 10.9 review said it was perfect for 'fun-lovers and content-consumers" as well as those "looking to get some work done".

The iPadOS 16 platform makes the tablet ideally suited to multi-tasking, which quickly turns it into a laptop-like device. Amateur artists can also take advantage of the separately sold Apple Pencil which enables creatives to create amazing images in the most natural way possible.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

There are often great deals to be had on the best iPads and we work hard to bring them all together in one place. Head over to our best cheap iPad deals for all the current sales. There is obviously also a world outside of Apple and if you're happy spreading your wings then we have the best tablets for a variety of different consumers.

More Memorial Day sales