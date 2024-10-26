The latest Apple iPad 10.9 is back to its lowest ever price at Best Buy

It feels like now is the time for excellent tablet deals, whether you’re looking for yourself or for a gift. Today, you can buy the latest Apple iPad 10.9 at Best Buy for $299 (was $349). The tablet is the ideal device for anyone who wants an Apple slate without spending a fortune.

The Apple iPad 10.9 does it all: it's the one you grab when you want to browse the internet away from your phone or laptop, as well as watch some shows. It may not excel at anything but it’s a good all-rounder. The Apple iPad 10.9 dropped to this price earlier in the year, so if you’ve been waiting for the latest price drop, this is your moment.

Today’s best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.9: was $349 now $299 at Best Buy

The Apple iPad 10.9 offers good performance for the price along with respectable battery life, a stylish design, and good cameras. It has a USB-C port for charging and accessories so it’s pretty flexible with the only downside being the lack of support for the Apple Pencil 2. It’s also on sale for the same price at Amazon.

When we caught up on what the best iPad is, we chose the iPad 10.9 as the best iPad for most people. It’s a lot less expensive than other models while still being reasonably powerful and highly portable.

In our iPad 10.9 review, we appreciated its “better cameras and performance” compared to the previous version. We also called it a “high-quality, versatile tablet that will satisfy the broadest set of users”. It’s no wonder then that it’s right up the top of our look at the best tablets.

With Touch ID support, two 12MP cameras, and its A14 Bionic chip powering things, the Apple iPad 10.9 is pretty potent across the board. It’s that tablet for grabbing when you’re relaxing but also still doing some light work or even gaming.

There are other iPad deals if you’d prefer something more high-end like the iPad Pro, but you’ll need to pay a lot more for it. You may want to use your savings on one of the Apple Pencil deals available right now – just make sure it’s the Apple Pencil 1 to ensure compatibility.