The Apple iPad 10.2 for its lowest-ever price is the highlight of this year's Labor Day sales

The iPad 10.2 remains a powerful and one of the best value-for-money tablets available today – even though it's a good few years old. And I think it's an even better buy now that Apple's affordable entry-level slate is down to its lowest price ever in the Labor Day sales.

Head over to Amazon this weekend and you can get the Apple iPad 10.2 for $199 (was $329.99). The tablet has only been under $200 for a few days now after remaining steadily at $250 for about a year, so definitely don't miss your chance to bag this record-low price and one of the best iPad deals we've seen this year.

The iPad 10.2 already claimed a spot as the top budget option in our best tablets buyer's guide and this extra discount only confirms that recommendation. If you're after a capable slate for everyday use such as web browsing, checking emails, watching videos and playing a few undemanding games then you won't find many better options in this price range.

The iPad 10.2 has dropped to a new record-low price at Amazon – and it's the first time this popular and highly-rated tablet has fallen below $200. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

In our Apple iPad 10.2 review, we called it a well-priced and capable tablet that suits most users. It's fast and easy to use, plus upgrades to the front camera – including the Center Stage tech that always keeps you in the middle of the frame – make it ideal for selfies and video calls.

And then there's the screen. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support ensures the device excels in all surroundings: whether you're casually browsing the net, working, watching videos, or playing games.

There is a newer iPad 10.9 (2022) to compare it to, but this model currently costs $100 more for some relatively minor upgrades. So, I'd suggest sticking to the 10.2 as it's the best value-for-money pick for those who want a formidable tablet but are on a relatively strict budget.

The cost of Apple's tablets jumps dramatically when you go up to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, so stick with 10.2 to get a competent device that seriously outperforms many other cheap tablets. If you are tempted by an upgrade, I've dropped all of today's best iPad deals below so you can compare prices.

