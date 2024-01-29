Massive Apple sale at Amazon UK: best-ever deals on iPads, AirPods and Watches

Amazon UK has just launched a huge sale on Apple tech, including offers on many products such as iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches that match or beat what we saw over Black Friday.

Easily the best deal of the lot is the Apple iPad 10.9 at Amazon for £389 (was £499). That's the cheapest price ever for Apple's latest slate and is £50 less than the previous record-low over Black Friday. It's a great buy with this discount if you need a powerful all-purpose tablet with solid cameras and a sleek design.

Be aware, though, that the iPad is due for a refresh this year and many rumours suggest that massively revamped iPads will launch in 2024. That's likely why this model and the more advanced iPad Air are currently on sale as a way to clear stock. But these tablets are still well worth buying, especially at this price, as the newest versions will undoubtedly be far more expensive.

It's not just iPads on sale today, too. You can also find the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for £199 (was £229). That matches last year's Black Friday price and is a solid offer for the latest version of Apple's popular earbuds with USB-C connectivity for charging.

And then there's the Apple Watch 9 at Amazon for £340 (was £399) - another new record-low price for the latest and most advanced main-line smartwatch from the manufacturer. It comes with all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, innovative safety features, easy iPhone connectivity, and handy usability features such as 'Double Tap'.

Today's best Apple deals at Amazon UK

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £499 now £389 at Amazon

This offer on Apple's newest entry-level iPad brings it down to a new lowest-ever price that also beats last year's Black Friday deal by £50. It's terrific value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support and a sleek design.

iPad Air (2022): was £699 now £579 at Amazon

Missed the record-low price for the latest iPad Air over Black Friday? It's back today at Amazon UK. This model hits that middle ground between power and affordability while still offering many of the same features and capabilities as the much pricier iPad Pro range. It has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions – including outdoors. Note: a new version is expected sometime in 2024, but will cost a lot more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

This is a repeat of the discount we saw over Black Friday on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was £179 now £159 at Amazon

This week's Apple sale at Amazon has the AirPods 3 discounted to £159 – just £10 than the lowest-ever price. You get a long battery life and convenient wireless charging with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time (or 6 hours on one charge). Audio aficionados will want to pay the extra £40 for the Pro model but these are still excellent everyday buds for iPhone users according to our Apple AirPods 3 review.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was £129 now £99 at Amazon

If you want to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for £99. That matches last year's record-low price and is great value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds as long as you don't mind sacrificing wireless charging support and are comfortable with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case).

Apple Watch Series 9: was £399 now £340 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is down to a new record-low price of £340 at Amazon. We discovered that it is more powerful than ever in our Apple Watch 9 review thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 44mm): was £299 now £199 at Amazon

We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9. Right now, it's £100 off at Amazon for the first time since last year's Black Friday.

