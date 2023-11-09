Apple's 9th-Gen and 10th-Gen iPads drop to their lowest prices ever in time for Black Friday

The 2023 Black Friday deals event is getting ever closer, and we've been seeing plenty of excellent presales with tons of tech deals that slash prices on accessories, components, PCs, laptops, and tablets. In fact, Apple in particular has been ramping up its early Black Friday sales on its own devices, which include iPads at the cheapest they've ever been.

The 10th-Gen Apple iPad is now only $399 and the 9th-Gen Apple iPad is now only $249 on Amazon. Both are for the 64GB version and both are at record-low prices right now. The 10th-Gen version comes in Silver, Pink, Blue, and Yellow while the 9th-Gen version comes in either Space Grey or Silver.

These are easily some of the best Apple iPads, and even the best tablets, out there right now, and thanks to this price cut, it's even more affordable than ever. So if you need something that can handle video calls, streaming, productivity and school work, take advantage of these deals while they remain at their lowest prices ever.

Early Black Friday deals: Apple iPads

10th-Gen Apple iPad (64GB): was $449 now $399 on Amazon

Slightly pricier than the 9th-Gen iPad but this one comes with a stronger chip, the A14, as well as a much larger screen. and superior camera. It even comes in brighter colors like Blue, Yellow, and Pink for those who want a more vibrant tablet.

9th-Gen Apple iPad (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

This is one of the best tablets on the market and was already an affordable choice before. But thanks to this huge price drop, it's the cheapest price it's ever been. It comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch retina display, Wi-Fi, and a 12MP front/8MP back camera as well.

The 9th-Gen Apple iPad features some great specs for its price point. It has the A14 and A13 Bionic CPUs, respectively, with two large high-performance CPU cores and four energy-efficient CPU cores. The A14 has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and a 12MP front/12MP back camera, while the A13 comes with a 10.2-inch retina display and a 12MP front/8MP back camera.

The only downside is that 64GB, while not a bad amount of storage, is a little low. The 256GB version is much better but still a bit costly, though you're also paying for the display quality and specs, which most other tablets can't top.

