These iPad deals are perfect for artists, and just in time for the launch of Procreate Dreams

While iPads make for pretty pricey purchases, during the Cyber Monday deals you can get a decent discount, and with Procreate Dreams launching just last week, now's a better time than ever.

As a budding digital artist, I spend a lot of time with some of the other best drawing tablets, but I have to say - my iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is still the most-used tool in my artistic arsenal. Primarily, I draw using Procreate, an iPad-exclusive which is one of the most affordable art apps around at just $12.99 / £12.99, so I was thrilled to hear the same team was releasing its animation app, Procreate Dreams, for just $19.99 / £19.99.

While these apps are markedly more affordable than some of the best digital art software from the likes of Adobe, iPads aren't often the cheapest route to artistry, but this year's Cyber Monday iPad deals make for a great opportunity to get one of these versatile and powerful machines for less.

For example, in the US, you can find the Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) for a record-low price of $399 at Walmart, which would be more than capable of handling most amateur artists' needs; though the UK deal for £110 off the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) at Amazon is definitely the best option for artists wanting to take their craft a little more seriously. Make sure to grab an Apple Pencil while you're at it, too; preferably the Apple Pencil (Gen 2) for its superior charging, gesture control, and pressure sensitivity.

Today's best early Cyber Monday iPad deals for artists in the US

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399, which is probably the best deal available for artists in the US. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Apple Pencil 2: was $129 now $79 at Amazon

It's the first time this Pencil has dropped so low, and I doubt it will go lower any time soon. While Apple did recently announce a new Apple Pencil, the 2nd Gen model will still be the highest-spec stylus, so this is a great one to take advantage of.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad in the Cyber Monday Apple deals, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $499.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life. Note, to get the full $100 saving you'll need to tick the box on the product page that says Apply Coupon.

Today's best early Cyber Monday iPad deals for artists in the UK

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was £1,249 now £1,179 at Amazon

Even discounted, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is hardly cheap in the UK. But you are paying for one of the very best tablet experiences around, and especially if you're an artist. You can also save £110 on the 512GB model and £100 on the 1TB version. And as we don't expect the discounts to get much more generous than this, an iPad Pro with £55 to £110 shaved off its price tag isn't to be sniffed at.

Apple Pencil 2: was £ 139 now £89 at Amazon

This is the first time this Pencil has dropped so low in the UK, so this is a great deal to grab before stock issues arise. While Apple did recently announce a new Apple Pencil, the 2nd Gen model will still be the highest-spec stylus, so this is a great one to take advantage of - just make sure its compatible with your slate.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was £369 now £299 at Very

This isn't the lowest price ever for this iPad, but it's enough of a discount to make this entry-level iPad worth your consideration, saving you money to put towards accessories or App Store apps and games - or some great learning materials for digital art.

5th-gen Apple iPad Air (64GB): was £699 now £628 at Very

This is one of the best tablets on the market, though its price pre-sale may have kept people away. But thanks to this price drop this is a great tablet to invest in. It has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP back camera, and more. It's not going to be as accomplished as the iPad Pro for digital art, but it's certainly a lot less weighty.

