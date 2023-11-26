Drop your paint palette and run - these record-low Apple Pencil deals are unmissable for iPad artists
Up to 36% off the Apple Pencil 2? Yes, please!
I've just spotted an unmissable Apple Pencil 2 deal: it's $79 at Amazon in the US and £89 at Amazon in the UK, a discount that slashes the price enough to make the newer stylus cheaper than the Apple Pencil 1, and a record-low in both regions.
Apple is fairly notorious for its no-discounts, no-sales policies, and certainly during Cyber Monday deals, the tech giant is often one-upped by major retailers who are prepared to cut prices.
I've been using my iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) as my main drawing tablet for a year now, and it's completely re-shaped my relationship with digital art. It's a bona fide pen computer when paired with the Apple Pencil (Gen 2) and Procreate, and seeing as Procreate Dreams, the animation app companion to the award-winning art app, now's a better time than ever to get into digital art.
I've also spotted some excellent Cyber Monday iPad deals for artists, so make sure to check those out if you're ready to completely revamp your setup, and there's also a wider selection of Apple tablets on offer in this year's wider Cyber Monday iPad deals.
Today's best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil 2 deal (US)
Apple Pencil 2: was
$129 now $79 at Amazon
Last year we saw Apple's second-generation stylus drop to $89, and this year's deals bring it to a new record low of $79. While Apple did recently announce a new Apple Pencil, the 2nd Gen model will still be the highest-spec stylus, so this deal is a great one to take advantage of.
Today's best Cyber Monday Apple Pencil 2 deal (UK)
Apple Pencil 2: was
£139 now £89 at Amazon
This is the first time this Pencil has dropped so low in the UK, so this is a great deal to grab before stock issues arise. While Apple did recently announce a new Apple Pencil, the 2nd Gen model will still be the highest-spec stylus, so this is a great one to take advantage of - just make sure its compatible with your slate.
The Apple Pencil 2 takes the iPad from a big, bright and beautiful screen for watching shows and movies or playing games and transforms it into so much more. Whether you're an artist, a photographer, a writer or note taker, or even a gamer, I couldn't recommend investing in the Apple Pencil 2 more.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine has previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, as well as an advocate for internet safety and education, and has also made a point of using her position to fight for progression in the treatment of diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or showing people pictures of her cats, Mr. Smith and Heady.
