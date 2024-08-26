Don't wait for Labor Day: Apple's 10.2 iPad is on sale for an incredible price of $199

Thanks to Amazon's Labor Day sale, much of our most loved tech is plummeting in price. It is often worth waiting for these types of sales to get most products, but one in particular is almost always discounted. That is the Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen) at Amazon for an incredible price of $199 (was $329).



This deal is for the 64GB model, but if you want to upgrade to 256GB, you'll also benefit from a pretty nice discount, enabling you to get it for $349.99. The $199 offer from Amazon is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we don't expect you'll find a better offer during next Monday's official Labor Day sales event.

Labor Day deal: Apple's iPad 10.2 (9th gen)

Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Gen): was $329 now $199 at Amazon

This is an incredible price for a tablet only released three years ago. It still boasts impressive specs with an A13 Bionic chip, keeping everything running smoothly. The 10.2-inch Retina Display makes all your apps and favorite TV shows look great. If you're concerned about battery life, then don't be. This iPad model has an all-day battery life.

Our Apple iPad 10.2 review spoke very positively about this tablet's great value, and that was when it was full price. At under $200, this represents an absolute steal. The tablet itself is classic Apple: easy to use, beautiful to look at, and built incredibly well.

The 10.2-inch screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution looks incredible, and True Tone ensures that it adapts to the lighting in your environment. The Apple iPad 10.2 delivers on all of the essentials, even if it lacks some of the more advanced features seen on more pricier iPads.

