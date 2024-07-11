Amazon's premium Fire Max 11 tablet drops to its cheapest price in early Prime Day deal

Early Prime Day deals are in full swing so now is the perfect time to buy a lot of tech at record-low prices. Currently, you can get the Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet at Amazon for $139.99 (was $229.99). With nearly 40% off, this is a great time to get this tablet - and you don't even have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 is an inch bigger than Amazon's previous biggest tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 10. It provides that extra screen real estate making it ideal for entertaining the kids on a long journey or for you to use when you want to stream some shows or relax away from your phone or laptop.

Today’s best Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet deal

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Here's a huge 40% price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet hasn't yet made it into our list of best tablets but that doesn't mean it isn't the best option for you. As well as a large screen, this tablet has an aluminum build and strengthened glass screen, which Amazon claims is three times as durable as the iPad 10.9 (2022). You also get Dolby Atmos audio for better sound when watching videos or gaming.

Additionally, the tablet has an 8MP front-facing camera that’s ideally positioned for landscape video calls. That means the lens is halfway down one of the long sides of the slate, which makes a lot more sense for a tablet, as they’re almost always used in landscape orientation for video chats. The Alexa support is a neat extra if you plan on making your home smarter overall, too.

Keep an eye on how the Amazon Prime Day tablet deals play out over the coming weeks, but don’t count on this device dropping any further. If you'd like to compare this with a few other options, then check out our guide to all the latest tablet deals.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US