How to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online for FREE and live stream episodes from anywhere

Watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online from anywhere

Get ready to slap on the factor 50: Love Island spin-off Love Island All Stars is back for season 2 with a buff cast of former islanders looking to find “the one” in the villa in South Africa. You can watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online for free on ITVX now, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start date: Monday, January 13 at 9pm GMT New episodes: daily (except Saturdays) Free live streams: ITVX (UK) | 9Now (Aus) | TVNZ+ (NZ) US stream: Peacock (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Just like Love Island UK, host Maya Jama will guide a group of islanders through the usual villa drama: coupling up, cracking on, and fending off smoking hot bombshells swooping in to steal that special someone.

Among those still seeking their happily ever after are series 5 contestants Curtis Pritchard and India Reynolds, alongside Ronnie Vint, who was on the show so recently that he’s still got an afterglow. And whoever remains coupled up at the end of five weeks in paradise could be taking home not just a soul mate, but that life-changing £50,000 prize money.

Catch every sun-kissed moment of the hit dating series with the following guide to how to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online now and free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 in the UK for FREE

Carry on cracking on as the Love Island spin-off returns for season 2. UK viewers will be able to watch Love Island All Stars season 2 on ITV2 beginning from Monday, January 13, with episodes going out daily at 9pm GMT – although not on Saturdays, when a compilation of “Unseen Bits” will air instead. Don’t have regular TV? You can stream new episodes of Love Island All Stars 2025 live online or on-demand and 100% free in the UK with the network's ITVX streaming service (though you’ll need a TV license to watch the platform’s content live). Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island All Stars on ITVX from abroad.

How to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 outside the UK

You can catch all the villa drama for free within the UK. But if you're abroad at any point during the series, you won't be able to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 from abroad due to geo-restrictions on the ITVX streaming service.

Thankfully, you can get round these blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 from anywhere:

How to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online in the US

Arriving a few days after its UK debut, US fans will be able to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online from Wednesday, January 15, and exclusively on Peacock. Plans start at just $7.99 per month. But if you'd prefer to watch without ads, upgrade to the $13.99 Peacock Premium plan to get rid of them. A UK fan traveling abroad? Catch the very latest island drama free on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN, and stream the show just like you would back home.

How to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online for FREE in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online exclusively via 9Now. The bonza second season arrives from Wednesday, January 15, with new episodes airing daily (except Saturdays) from 6pm AEDT. 9Now is 100% FREE to watch. Simply create a Nine account and you watch the latest season of All Stars, plus the Australian, US, and UK iterations of Love Island. However, as this service is geo-restricted, if you’re an Aussie who wants to watch from outside the country, simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're back home in Australia.

How to watch Love Island All Stars 2025 online for FREE in New Zealand

Thanks to TVNZ Plus, Kiwis can watch Love Island All Stars 2025 just a few days behind UK viewers. Season 2 episodes will start airing there on Wednesday, January 15, and New Zealand fans can catch all the sun-drenched flirting completely free on the TVNZ streaming platform. Out of the country? Don’t forget that if you’re a Kiwi abroad, you can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

How to watch Love Island All Stars season 2 in Canada

Just like a Love Island bombshell, season 2 of Love Island All Stars 2025 will arrive late to the game in Canada on Crave. The jaw-dropping new season will premiere on Saturday, January 18, after which new episodes are added daily, six days a week. Grab a Basic with Ads plan for CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), with the option to upgrade to Standard with Ads or the CA$22.99 Premium ad-free plan.

A Brit currently exploring the Great North? You don’t need to miss any of the latest re-coupling drama when you purchase a VPN. That will allow you to catch-up on every episode on ITVX as if you were back at home.

Everything you need to know about Love Island All Stars 2025

Who are the Love Island All Stars 2025 contestants?

Twelve familiar faces from past seasons of Love Island UK will enter the villa hoping for another chance at love. This year’s gorgeous group of All Stars islanders are:

Catherine Agbaje , 24 from Tyrrelstown (Love Island series 10)

, 24 from Tyrrelstown (Love Island series 10) Curtis Pritchard , 28 from Whitchurch (Love Island series 5)

, 28 from Whitchurch (Love Island series 5) Elma Pazar , 32 from Essex (Love Island series 5)

, 32 from Essex (Love Island series 5) Gabby Allen , 32 from Liverpool (Love Island series 3)

, 32 from Liverpool (Love Island series 3) India Reynolds , 34 from Reading (Love Island series 5)

, 34 from Reading (Love Island series 5) Kaz Crossley , 29 from London (Love Island series 4)

, 29 from London (Love Island series 4) Luca Bish , 25 from Brighton (Love Island series 8)

, 25 from Brighton (Love Island series 8) Marcel Somerville , 39 from London (Love Island series 3)

, 39 from London (Love Island series 3) Nas Majeed , 28 from London (Love Island series 6)

, 28 from London (Love Island series 6) Olivia Hawkins , 29 from Brighton (Love Island series 9)

, 29 from Brighton (Love Island series 9) Ronnie Vint , 28 from Greenwich (Love Island series 11)

, 28 from Greenwich (Love Island series 11) Scott Thomas, 26 from Manchester (Love Island series 2)

Love Island All Stars 2025 trailer

Reacquaint yourself with this gaggle of Love Island UK legends as they discuss their star signs and race against the clock to see who can melt an ice cube the quickest.

Where can I watch Love Island All Stars 2025? Love Island All Stars season 2 lands on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday, January 13, which is where UK viewers can watch the new series absolutely free. New episodes arrive a few days later on January 15 in the US (Peacock), Australia (9Now), and New Zealand (TVNZ), with Canadian citizens having to wait until January 18 when Crave start uploading the latest season.

Who will host Love Island All Stars 2025? Maya Jama, the hostess with the mostest, is back to help another batch of singletons find love – and possibly win £50,000. Maya took over presenting Love Island UK from Laura Whitmore beginning with series 9 in 2023, and currently hosts spin-offs Love Island All Stars and Love Island Games.

Who won Love Island All Stars 2024? The winners of the inaugural season of Love Island All Stars were social media influencer Molly Smith and footballer Tom Clare, who made it to all the way to day 37 and were voted the public’s favorite couple. They’re still very much in love almost a year after their win, and have recently moved in and renovated a house together in Manchester.

Where is the Love Island All Stars villa located this year? Like last year, all that sun-drenched leisurely canoodling will take place at Ludus Magnus, a villa located in Franschhoek, South Africa, and around 75 kilometres outside of the country’s capital of Cape Town.

Does Love Island All Stars have an aftershow? Unlike the OG series, which is accompanied by a weekly episode of Love Island: Aftersun, the Love Island: All Stars series has no such companion show. Instead, Maya Jama will interview contestants following their exit from the island.

Can you watch Love Island All Stars 2025 for free? You can! In face, there’s no shortage of ways to watch Love Island: All Stars 2025 for free. It being an ITV show, ITVX is your first port of call, with episodes available to stream free from Monday, January 13. A few days later on January 15, the show gets its premiere in Australia on 9Now and in New Zealand on TVNZ, with both platforms simple to sign-up for and 100% free to use. Away from home Love Island All Stars 2025 airs? You can connect to your regional services no matter where you are when you download a VPN.