Leaving Netflix in July – you won’t want to miss these top movies and shows

Netflix has one of the biggest content catalogs in the world, with Statista data showing that some countries even have upwards of 8,400 titles to choose from. But the world’s best streaming service can’t hold onto licensing rights forever, so every month there’s a healthy culling that makes way for new hits.

And July looks to have some real gems leaving the platform, including the best Daniel Craig James Bond movie Skyfall. Another couple of honorable mentions include Will Smith’s feel good tearjerker The Pursuit of Happyness and Kate Beckinsale’s vampire assassin action thriller Underworld.

There’s plenty of new Netflix movies that will be available to stream next month though, and if you haven’t already seen some of the best Netflix series , there’s still a lot to discover. But if you don’t want to miss the chance of rewatching some classics, we suggest making a note of this article.

What’s leaving Netflix on July 9?

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom, seasons one and two

What’s leaving Netflix on July 12?

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

What’s leaving Netflix on July 14?

Married at First Sight, season 11

What’s leaving Netflix on July 20?

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

What’s leaving Netflix on July 23?

Popples, seasons one to three

What’s leaving Netflix on July 24?

Serenity

What’s leaving Netflix on July 25?

August: Osage County

What’s leaving Netflix on July 31?

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

﻿I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha, seasons one to six

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Underworld