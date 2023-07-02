Leaving Netflix in July – you won’t want to miss these top movies and shows
Goodbye, Mr Bond
Netflix has one of the biggest content catalogs in the world, with Statista data showing that some countries even have upwards of 8,400 titles to choose from. But the world’s best streaming service can’t hold onto licensing rights forever, so every month there’s a healthy culling that makes way for new hits.
And July looks to have some real gems leaving the platform, including the best Daniel Craig James Bond movie Skyfall. Another couple of honorable mentions include Will Smith’s feel good tearjerker The Pursuit of Happyness and Kate Beckinsale’s vampire assassin action thriller Underworld.
There’s plenty of new Netflix movies that will be available to stream next month though, and if you haven’t already seen some of the best Netflix series, there’s still a lot to discover. But if you don’t want to miss the chance of rewatching some classics, we suggest making a note of this article.
What’s leaving Netflix on July 9?
- 12 Strong
- Baby Ballroom, seasons one and two
What’s leaving Netflix on July 12?
- Tom Segura: Completely Normal
What’s leaving Netflix on July 14?
- Married at First Sight, season 11
What’s leaving Netflix on July 20?
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Ip Man 3
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
What’s leaving Netflix on July 23?
- Popples, seasons one to three
What’s leaving Netflix on July 24?
- Serenity
What’s leaving Netflix on July 25?
- August: Osage County
What’s leaving Netflix on July 31?
- Five Feet Apart
- Flight
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Hardcore Henry
- I, Frankenstein
- Julie & Julia
- Moesha, seasons one to six
- Skyfall
- Stepmom
- The Ottoman Lieutenant
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Wedding Date
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
- Underworld
If you want to know what’s left Netflix in the past couple of months, you can see the full list in our leaving Netflix in June and leaving Netflix in May articles. But if you're looking for more to watch, then we've compiled the best Netflix movies too.
