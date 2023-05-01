Leaving Netflix in May – watch these shows and movies before they go

Netflix’s monthly culling of content will soon kick off to make way for a whole new batch of TV shows and movies. Some of these upcoming releases may make the cut for our best Netflix shows list, and equally our best Netflix movies list, but before you move onto those, there are still some gems worth watching while they last.

Of course, there are some that will be missed more than others, but one that we’ll be rewatching to get the most out of it in the next few weeks is the classic sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest. The Star Trek parody is genuinely one of the best comedies of the last 25 years, delivering both a fun spoof on the sci-fi genre, and some pretty cutting celebrity satire.

Another film that is set to be axed from Netflix that we’ll be sad to see go is the ‘90s classic My Girl. The romantic comedy is a timeless coming of age film that wasn’t rated very well by critics, but don’t let that put you off. Its heartfelt storyline makes it great for a Sunday afternoon movie.

Other films and series leaving the world’s best streaming service include some more family titles such as Pup Star: World Tour and Booba: Food Puzzle. Fear not though mums and dads, there are sure to be plenty of new shows that will replace these soon enough.

What’s leaving Netflix on May 4?

Only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on May 10?

Bordertown. All three seasons

What’s leaving Netflix on May 13?

Weed the People

What’s leaving Netflix on May 14?

Booba: Food Puzzle. Season 1

What’s leaving Netflix on May 16?

Only available on Netflix in the US.

The Last Days

What’s leaving Netflix on May 27?

Only available on Netflix in the US.

What’s leaving Netflix on May 29?

The 2nd

What’s leaving Netflix on May 31?

Only available on Netflix in the US.