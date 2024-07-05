5 of my favorite Wes Anderson movies are leaving Hulu in July 2024

Out of all the major contemporary movie makers, Wes Anderson stands out for his picturesque cinematography, niche storylines and recognizable ensemble casts. But, unfortunately, five of the best Wes Anderson movies are set to be removed from Hulu this month.

As part of everything leaving Hulu in July 2024, these five Anderson favorites will leave the platform on July 31, so there's still a few weeks to catch them. Each has its own story and unique characters, but they all share that same 'Andersonian' quirky charm and warmth. If you like comedy-dramas with an eccentric touch and thematic plot line, then these five are definitely up your alley.

Despite Hulu being one of the best streaming services, its never a nice sight to see your favorites leave the platform – but we can only hope they'll return in a few months time. With that said, these are the five Anderson films you should check out before their time on Hulu runs out.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 69%

Running time: 91 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: July 31

This Anderson comedy-drama features familiar cast members Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, and Adrien Brody, all of whom play estranged brothers embarking on a train journey across India. Since the passing of their father over a year ago, the three of them haven't spoke and instead have had their own personal struggles to overcome from motorbike accidents to endeavours with past lovers. When the real reason for their trip is revealed, the brothers fall back into their old habits attempting to relight the spark in their relationship.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Running time: 88 minutes

Age rating: PG

Leaving on: July 31

Anderson's first stop-motion animated feature is adapted from the beloved children's book of the same name by Roald Dahl, bringing the story to life with a typical 'Andersonian' ensemble cast. Mr. Fox (George Clooney) breaks a 12-year promise to his wife (Meryl Streep) and begins his plot to raid the local farmers Boggis, Bunce, and Bean. His animal instincts take over and he risks the wellbeing of his family and the lives of his other animal friends.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou | Original Trailer [HD] | Coolidge Corner Theatre - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 57%

Running time: 119 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: July 31

It's well-known now that Bill Murray is a regular cast member when it comes to Anderson movies, so it should as no surprise that he'd one day take a lead character's role. In this 2004 comedy, Murray stars as oceanographer Steve Zissou who seeks vengeance on a shark that wallowed one of his crew members. He gathers his crew along with journalist Jane (Cate Blanchett) and Ned (Owen Wilson) who's convinced Zissou is his father, and they set out on a journey to travel the sea. On the way, they experience unexpected run-ins with all manner of people, even those from Zissou's past.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 81%

Running time: 110 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: July 31

Anderson's familial comedy-drama centers around the Tenenbaums, a wealthy family with three talented children. Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a gifted playwright, Chas (Ben Stiller) is a math and business whiz, and Richie (Luke Wilson) is a tennis prodigy. As the children grow into adults, the family unit becomes estranged, which the children blame on their father's (Gene Hackman) betrayal, but when they learn of his terminal illness they find themselves at the center of an unexpected family reunion.

Rushmore (1998)

Rushmore (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Running time: 93 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: July 31

Anderson began his career as an auteur with his debut feature Bottle Rocket (1996), but it was Rushmore that put him on the map. Teenage private school student Max (Jason Schwartzman) is an ambitious youngster who channels his energy into his extracurricular activities instead of his studies. When new teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams) arrives at the school, he's immediately infatuated and falls in love with her. After seeking advice from his father (Bill Murray) and his schoolmates, he finds out that one of his friends is having an affair with his love interest, sparking a battle to gain her attention.