5 new Hulu movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes I'm excited to watch in February 2025

Just when you thought Hulu had kicked off 2025 in style with its bold list of January titles, in comes its February schedule, and there's even more to choose from out of everything new on Hulu in February 2025. It's what makes it one of the best streaming services, especially when it comes to these five new movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics.

From two Wes Anderson classics to a Best Picture Oscar-winner and a biopic about one of my all-time favorite performers, you can't beat the slew of new movies on Hulu this month. While I can't wait to stream the next wave of best Hulu movies next month, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the titles Hulu is bringing to your screens, so make sure you check them out as you won't want to miss out.

Isle of Dogs (2018)

ISLE OF DOGS | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Wes Anderson

Arriving on: February 1

Wes Anderson has taken stop-motion animation to new heights. With his first animated feature Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Anderson showed that he could apply his distinct symmetrical and bold filmmaking techniques to a whole different form of cinema, and the same goes for Isle of Dogs.

In the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki, due to an influenza outbreak caused by dogs Mayor Kenji Kobayashi (Kunichi Nomura) banishes all pets to a wasteland called Trash Island. Kobayshi's nephew, a 12-year-old boy named Atari (Koyu Rankin), sets off to search for his lost dog Spots (Liev Schreiber), only to run into a pack of stray dogs with whom he befriends. Along with his new-found friends and their leader Chief (Bryan Cranston), they embark on a mission that will determine the fate of the strays and the place they have in their home city of Megasaki.

As it is with all of his feature movies, Isle of Dogs has an ensemble cast packed with incredible talent including Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton – just to name a few.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

RT score: 92%

Age rating: R

Length: 99 minutes

Director: Wes Anderson

Arriving on: February 1

The second movie in my list is another Wes Anderson classic, fit with another powerful ensemble cast featuring Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, and Saoirse Ronan.

On a 1930s ski resort called The Grand Budapest Hotel, Gustave (Fiennes) works as the hotel's renowned concierge taking new lobby boy Zero (Tony Revolori) under his wing, teaching him how to live up to the hotel's first-class hospitality standards. Out of no where a regular guest of the hotel, Madame D (Tilda Swinton), is murdered putting Gustave in possession of one of her most priceless artworks and at the top of the suspect list.

Nomadland (2020)

NOMADLAND | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 108 minutes

Director: Chloé Zhao

Arriving on: February 1

Chloé Zhao's Nomadland made quite a few waves upon its release, the biggest being Zhao's achievement of becoming the second woman to win the Oscar for Best Director. It also took away Oscars for Bets Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Picture.

In her sixties, Fern (McDormand) is still reaping the aftermath of losing everything she had during the Great Recession, not to mention that she's still finding ways to deal with the loss of her husband years prior. Leaving her life in Nevada behind her, Fern decides to travel through the American west and live her life as a nomad in her van, encountering different people along the way each carrying an inspiring, and at times heart-breaking, personal stories.

Win Win (2011)

WIN WIN: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 106 minutes

Director: Tom McCarthy

Arriving on: February 1

McCarthy's sports comedy-drama stars Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) as Mike Flaherty ,a struggling lawyer who happens to volunteer as a high school wrestling coach. When he's hired as the attorney for his new client Leo Poplar (Burt Young), an ageing man suffering with dementia, Mike sees this as he chance to save his practice by volunteering to become his legal guardian.

Things are interrupted when Leo's grandson Kyle (Alex Shaffer) turns up, throwing a spanner in the works for Mike, but when he discovers that Kyle is a champion wrestler, Mike enlists him to help the high school team he volunteers with.

What's Love Got To Do With It? (1993)

1993 What's Love Got to Do with It Offcial Trailer 1 Touchstone Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Brian Gibson

Arriving on: February 1

Of all the biopics out there, What's Love Got To Do With It? is one of the most honest, raw, and inspiring re-enactments of one of the most talented and captivating artists ever: Tina Turner, the queen of rock 'n roll. Forget Rami Malek and Renee Zellweger, Angela Bassett knows exactly how to take on a responsibility this big, while paying the utmost respect to an icon.

Before she became Tina Turner, she was born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, Tennessee, who discovered her love for music while attending church. After moving to St. Louis to become a singer, she meets rock 'n roll pioneer Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne) who will become her singing partner and manager, and later a controlling and highly abusive husband. Through the thick and thin of her career and personal life, What's Love Got To Do With It? is a story of Tina Turner's immense resilience leading up to her walking away from an abusive marriage, and making a name for herself as a solo artist and one of the greatest entertainers to have ever lived.