How to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 from anywhere

It's one of the key dates on the pop world's Christmas calendar, and the festive celebration that is the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is upon us once again.

The 2023 edition of the holiday extravaganza boasts another star-studded line-up of acts, with a new TV network broadcaster showing the performances. If you weren't lucky enough to bag a ticket to one of the live shows, you can tune into the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 in an exclusive televised special on ABC at 8pm ET / PT tonight, Thursday, December 21. US citizens can even watch from abroad with a VPN.

This year's headline act is Olivia Rodrigo, who will perform her song “Can’t Catch Me Now” – from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack – for the first time.

Other top-tier pop performers include SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez.

Alongside all those younger acts hitting the stage, this year's event will also include enduring icon Cher, with the veteran singer set to perform a two-song set that includes her festive new song “DJ Play a Christmas Song” as well as her classic hit “Believe.”

We've got all the details on how to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 online in this televised holiday special from anywhere.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 online in the US

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 will broadcast its show from Madison Square Garden, New York on ABC on Thursday, December 21 at 8pm ET / PT. After a decade of being on The CW , the event has a new home, with this year's special being broadcast on ABC. If you don’t have cable, the two-hour special will be added to ABC’s catch-up service a day after broadcast. Use a VPN to access ABC from anywhere, if you are travelling outside the US. A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. If you find yourself out of the country when the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 is broadcast, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch the concert when it's televised.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 without cable

Of the available options, we recommend FuboTV as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals don't offer.

It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Pro plan comprising way over 100 channels for $74.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, of course.

You can also watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast as well. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. The latter offers a Hulu free trial.

Outside of the US? Watch ABC and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 from outside your country

Should you find yourself abroad during the holiday season, you'll likely be unable to tune in and watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 and see performances from Olivia Rodrigo and Cher like you would at home due to regional restrictions.

Luckily for you, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch the televised holiday special no matter where you are. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address and so allows you to access your favorite streaming services live or on-demand just like you would from home.

