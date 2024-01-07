How to watch The Great North season 4 online: stream every episode of the animated comedy from anywhere

How to watch The Great North season 4 online

The Great North season 4 airs every Sunday on Fox. Cord-cutters can live stream the show with an OTT service like Sling TV, or catch episodes on-demand a day later through Hulu. And if you’re travelling away from home, then a VPN will let you connect to your usual services from anywhere.

The Great North season 4: preview

Welcome back to Lone Moose, Alaska, where more outrageous antics lie in store for the Tobin family. With a voice cast including the likes of Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Jenny Slate (Big Mouth), and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), this spiritual successor to Bob’s Burgers promises to leave you with a warm, cosy afterglow. Follow our guide below for how to watch The Great North season 4 online and from anywhere now.

Created by Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux, the Emmy Award-winner writers of Bob’s Burgers, The Great North shares that show’s charming, pun-loving and compassionate spirit shine, although it’s got its own utterly unique milieu and heartwarming family dynamic.

Offerman plays divorced fisherman Beef Tobin. His eldest son, the eager to please Wolf, is voiced by Forte, Slate is his daughter Judy, and Aparna Nancherla is Moon, Beef’s fearless, onesie-wearing 10-year-old. Ham is the out-and-proud middle son, voiced by Paul Rust, while Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show) is Honeybee, a Fresno native and Wolf’s adventurous wife.

This tight-knit family have shared all kinds of antics: most recently, getting trapped at the school prom after an explosion of rotting meat drew the attention of a pack of wild bears. Season 4’s misadventures, including Beef’s “sexcapades” being leaked to the local papers, promise to be just as lovably ridiculous.

The cherry on the cake of Fox’s Animation Domination lineup, The Great North has been called "comfort viewing of the highest caliber" by Collider. If that sounds like your kind of show, read on below for our guide explaining how to watch The Great North season 4 online right now.

How to watch The Great North season 4 online in the US for FREE

After a seven-month wait, The Great North season 4 is finally here! The premiere episode debuts on Sunday, January 7 at 9.30pm ET / 6.30pm PT on the Fox channel. If want to stream episodes online instead, then simply download the Fox Now app free to your mobile device. However, you’ll still have to enter your cable login details. How to watch The Great North season 4 online without cable: If you don’t have a cable package, then you can live stream the Fox channel through a number of IPTV services. You can watch the channel on Sling TV with the Sling Blue plan – but only in certain Designated Market Areas (check if yours is included here). You can currently get 50% off your first month (from $40 thereafter) and gain access to around 40 channels. You can also find other cord-cutting options below.

Fubo is pricier, but has a more comprehensive range of plans. It’s $74.99 for the entry-level Pro option, which provides members access to well over 100 channels, including Fox. New members can test the service out with its 7-day FREE trial.

If you don’t mind waiting a day, though, new episodes of The Great North are added to Hulu less than 24-hours later on Mondays. After the 30-day free trial (available to new and eligible returning subscribers only), the on-demand (with ads) plan is $7.99 a month.

Out of the country? By downloading a VPN you’ll be able to connect to your preferred streaming services and watch every new episode of the hit animated series live or on-demand, no matter where you’re located.

How to watch The Great North season 4 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when The Great North season 4 airs, you won’t be able to watch it live or on-demand due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream The Great North online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Great North season 4 online from abroad:

Can I watch The Great North season 4 online in the UK?

The Great North season 4 doesn’t seem to be arriving soon in the UK. While the first three seasons are on Disney Plus currently, there’s typically been a 5-month delay after episodes air on FOX before they’re then available on Disney Plus across the pond. Should we get any new information, we’ll be sure to update readers here.

Currently travelling in the UK? As previously mentioned, by purchasing a VPN you can easily connect to your usual streaming service back home and thereby stream your favorite content wherever you are.

Can I watch The Great North season 4 online in Canada?

In Canada, there’s previously been a hiatus of about 6 months between The Great North’s broadcast on FOX, and its addition to Disney Plus in Canada. As we haven’t heard anything to the contrary, fans of the hit show should expect a similar wait before new episodes are ready to stream on Disney Plus.

Out of the country? US viewers currently abroad will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but help is available! Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to keep watching your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch The Great North season 4 online FREE in Australia?

Australian fans are in the same situation as detailed above. There’s been no release date announced for The Great North season 4 in Australia, so it could be some months before new episodes are available online to animation enthusiasts.

When the new season finally does arrive, however, streaming platforms Binge and Foxtel Now should receive The Great North season 4, as all three prior seasons are currently available to stream there. Binge is very temptingly priced at AUS$10 a month, with new customers entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial.

Alternatively, Foxtel Now offers more of a full package, cable-like experience, with a lineup of 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial available to first-time customers. It’s AU$25 for the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack, which you’ll need to watch episodes of The Great North.

Finally – if you’re abroad in Australia, you’ll likely require an Australian phone number and/or method of payment to sign-up to Binge or Foxtel. It may be less hassle to simply download a VPN and connect to your VOD service back home.