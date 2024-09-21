How to watch 'Rescue: HI-Surf' season 1 online from anywhere

You can't make a show about buff, beautiful lifeguards without inviting comparisons to the obvious, but new Hawaii-set action drama Rescue: HI-Surf aims to tread its own route by dialing both the physicality and sincerity up to the maximum. Keep reading as we share all the details you need on how to watch "Rescue: HI-Surf" season 1 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Rescue: HI-Surf 2024 Quick Guide Key info Premiere date: Sep 22

Sep 22 Start time: 8/7c Best stream FOX (US)

(US) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Aggrandizing a team of lifeguards patrolling the North Shore of O’ahu, known amongst surfers as the Seven Mile Miracle, Rescue: HI-Surf is aiming to cut itself loose from the trappings of Baywatch by showing that beefcakes have feelings too. None moreso than captain Harlan “Sonny” Jennings (Robbie Magasiva).

Maintaining authority over his impressionable, pumped-up squadron—Laka Hanohano (Kekoa Kekumano) in particular—while coming to terms with the death of his nephew, is loosening Sonny's grip. His next in line, ambitious Em Wright (Arielle Kebbel), would like nothing more than to take the top job.

Yet, as frustratingly brilliant as Laka is at pulling off death-defying rescue acts, he's unmanageable at the best of times. Read on as we explain how to watch "Rescue: HI-Surf" season 1 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 in the U.S.

Rescue: HI-Surf premieres on Sunday, September 22, with the episode tentatively scheduled to go out at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. We say tentatively, because it's set to follow an NFL double-header.

Premiere aside, episodes will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT each Monday, from September 23.

No cable? FOX can be streamed live via Sling TV, which offers FOX in select locations. Other options include Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is among the best value cable replacements, costing from just $40/month and half price for your first month.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. FOX is included in the Sling Blue (from $40/month) package.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like FOX, ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch Rescue: HI-Surf from anywhere

How to watch Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Rescue: HI-Surf on CTV. The premiere will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, September 23, and it will be followed swiftly by the second episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Subsequent episodes will go out at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Monday.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can I watch Rescue: HI-Surf in the U.K?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for Rescue: HI-Surf in the U.K. yet, but if you're if you're an American or Canadian currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Rescue: HI-Surf in Australia?

Aussies will be able to watch Rescue: HI-Surf on Binge at some point in the spring.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

For the timebeing, if you're an American or Canadian currently Down Under on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Rescue: HI-Surf cast

Robbie Magasiva as Harlan "Sonny" Jennings

Adam Demos as Will Ready

Kekoa Kekumano as Laka Hanohano

Arielle Kebbel as Emily "Em" Wright

Alex Aiono as Kainalu Emerson

Zoe Cipres as Hina Alexander

Shawn Hatosy as Clayton Emerson

Ian Anthony Dale as Sean Harimoto

Sea Shimooka as Jenn

Can I watch Rescue: HI-Surf for free? It's not possible to watch Rescue: HI-Surf completely free, although you viewers in the US can take advantage of the Fubo 7-day free trial, while those in Australia can use the Binge 7-day free trial.

