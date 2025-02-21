Portugal vs England live stream: How to watch Women's Nations League 2025 match from anywhere online

The Portugal vs England live stream features the reigning European champions traveling to Portimao as the Lionesses start their Women's Nations League 2025 campaign. Below we have all the information on how to watch Portugal vs England from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Portugal are in good form and confidence is high after beating the Czech Republic in a two-legged playoff at the end of the last year to qualify for the Euro 2025 finals later this summer. Sporting forward Diana Silva's fine brace proved the difference between the sides. Francisco Neto's side are on a 12-game unbeaten run, winning 10, and managed a 0-0 with England when the sides last met in July 2023.

It's been an inconsistent 18 months for Sarina Wiegman's England, who limped to the Euro 2025 finals after defeat by France and two draws with Sweden. Injuries are a problem for back-to-back Iberian fixtures against Portugal and then world champions Spain next week, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead having joined Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood as injury absentees. Arsenal forward Alessia Russo will look to add to her 16 goals this season for club and country.

Here's where to watch Portugal vs England live streams online today, plus make sure you know how to watch the Women's Nations League 2025 action from anywhere.

Watch Portugal vs England Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Friday, February 21

Start time: 2.45pm ET / 7.45pm GMT Best free live streams ITVX (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Portugal vs England live stream broadcasters

There are a number of ways to watch Portugal vs England for FREE in the Women's Nations League 2025.

In the UK, free-to-air channel ITV – and its streaming service ITVX – will be showing Portugal vs England live, as it will every Lionesses game of the tournament. Residents of the Republic of Ireland will also be able to access the ITVX plaform.

Portugal residents will also be able to watch Portugal vs England for free, via TV channel RTP 1 and streaming service RTP Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch ITVX or RTP Play as if you were back home in the UK or Portugal. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch any Portugal vs England live stream stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Portugal vs England live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

Can I watch Portugal vs England live streams in the US?

Unfortunately, the Portugal vs England live stream will not be available in the US, as no broadcaster has been lined up for game.

A selection of Women's Nations League 2025 live streams will be available for FREE on CBS Sports Golazo in the US but, as it stands, Portugal vs England isn't going to be one of them.

Visiting the US and want to tap into your usual free coverage? Check out NordVPN – it can help you unlock your home streams from anywhere.

How to watch Portugal vs England live streams in the UK

The Portugal vs England live stream is being shown free on ITVX in the UK.

All England games in the Women's Nations League 2025 will be shown exclusively live on ITVX, with Portugal vs England also on the free-to-air broadcaster's TV channel ITV1.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

ITV is a free service, though you should have a valid UK TV license to watch live content, as these cover digital content consumption too.

Can I watch Portugal vs England live streams in Canada, Australia or New Zealand

Unfortunately, no broadcasters have yet been confirmed for the Women's Nations League 2025, including Portugal vs England, in Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

We'll keep an eye out for any late deals that may be done and update this page as they happen.

Remember if you're in Canada, Australia or New Zealand at the moment on holiday at the moment, you'll need NordVPN, or similar, to watch your regular Women's Nations League 2025 live streams as you would from home.

Can I watch the Women's Nations League 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.