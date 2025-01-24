Inoue vs Kim live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard

The Inoue vs Kim live stream serves up a tale worthy of Rocky Balboa himself at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. Below we have all the info on how to watch Inoue vs Kim from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Naoya Inoue is one of boxing's all-time greats, an undisputed champion in two weight classes who topped the pound-for-pound rankings before Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury. And he's putting his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super bantamweight belts on the line against a virtual unknown.

"The Monster" was supposed to fight mandatory challenger Sam Goodman, but a cut eyelid delayed and then shelved the fight completely. Kim stepped in at two weeks' notice, and if he boxes as well as he talks, Inoue could have a fight on his hands.

Here’s how to watch Inoue vs Kim live streams online and from anywhere.

Watch Inoue vs Kim Quick Guide Date and Times Date: Friday, January 24

Start time: 2.30am ET / 7.30am GMT

Main event: 6am ET / 11am GMT (approx.) Best streams ESPN+ (US)

Sky Sports+ (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch Inoue vs Kim from abroad

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Inoue vs Kim live streams in the US

Boxing fans in the US can watch an Inoue vs Kim live stream on ESPN Plus. Live coverage will start at 4.15am ET / 1.15am PT, ahead of the ringwalks at 6am ET / 3am PT. The current ESPN Plus cost is only $11.99 per month and allows you to tune in online, as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance – $119.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more – plus all the shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is reasonable, too – for all that, you only pay $16.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (or more if you want to ditch the ads).

How to watch Inoue vs Kim live streams in the UK

The Inoue vs Kim live stream and undercard are being shown on Sky Sports+ from 7.30am GMT in the UK. The ringwalks are expected at 11am.

Sky Sports+ is included in a full Sky Sports subscription at no extra cost. If you already have a full Sky Sports subscription, which starts at £22 per month, you’re all set! Sky Sports+ will automatically be added to your current Sky experience on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

However, if you have a single sports pack subscription, you’ll need to upgrade to the full Sky Sports pack to get Sky Sports+.

Can I watch Inoue vs Kim live streams in Canada?

At the time of writing, it looks as if Inoue vs Kim has slipped through the cracks in Canada. That's surprising, seeing as Top Rank boxing is one of TSN's biggest assets.

We'll keep an eye on the listings and update this article if anything changes.

How to watch Inoue vs Kim live streams in Australia

Inoue vs Kim is a PPV in Australia, though at the time of writing the price is yet to be announced. Live coverage will begin at 7pm AEDT, ahead of the ringwalks at 10pm.

To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Inoue vs Kim tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Naoya Inoue Kim Ye-joon Nationality Japan South Korea Age 31 32 Height 5' 5.5" 5' 4" Reach 67.5" TBA Fights 28 25 Record 28-0 (25 KOs) 21-2-2 (13 KOs)

When does Inoue vs Kim start? The card begins at 2.30am ET / 7.30am GMT / 6.30pm AEDT on Friday, January 24. The Inoue vs Kim ringwalks are expected at approximately 6am ET / 11am GMT / 10pm AEDT.

What is the full card for Inoue vs Kim? Naoya Inoue (c) vs Kim Ye-joon – WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super bantamweight titles Goki Kobayashi vs Yuni Takada – Strawweight Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai – Welterweight Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe – Lightweight Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano – Junior Featherweight