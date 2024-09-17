Brighton vs Wolves live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere

Seagulls impressing under new boss Fabian Hürzeler

Joao Pedro of Brighton &amp; Hove Albion celebrates scoring the winning goal with Georginio Rutter ahead of the Brighton vs Wolves live stream
(Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
The Brighton vs Wolves live stream sees the home side look to extend their unbeaten start to the season and progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup when they welcome a struggling Wolves side to the Amex. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Wolves from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

After a four-goal demolition of Crawley Town in the last round, Brighton will expect a sterner challenge against a fellow Premier League outfit. But after starting the new campaign with two wins and two draws, the Seagulls are full of confidence and have been playing some slick possession-based football under new manager Fabian Hürzeler. 

In stark contrast to their opponents, Wolves have yet to win a league game with their only victory this season coming in the Cup against Championship side Burnley. Gary O’Neil’s side have shown glimpses of quality, especially in attack, but have struggled defensively, conceding 11 goals in four EPL games. They’ll need to deliver a complete performance to have any chance of progressing to the fourth round. 

Here's where to watch Brighton vs Wolves live streams online and catch the Carabao Cup action from anywhere.

Watch Brighton vs Wolves Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Weds, September 18
  • Start time: 2.45am ET / 7.45pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Brighton vs Wolves stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Brighton vs Wolves live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live streams in the US

The Brighton vs Wolves live stream is on CBS Sports Golazo in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features CBS Sports Golazo, you can watch Brighton vs Wolves live online on the Paramount+ streaming service. Prices start at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year. 

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live streams in the UK

The Brighton vs Wolves live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports will show every match from the 2024/25 Carabao Cup live, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

When does Brighton vs Wolves start?

Brighton vs Wolves kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 4745pm BST on Wednesday, September 18.

Can I watch Brighton vs Wolves on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

