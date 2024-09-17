Brighton vs Wolves live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere

The Brighton vs Wolves live stream sees the home side look to extend their unbeaten start to the season and progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup when they welcome a struggling Wolves side to the Amex. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Wolves from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

After a four-goal demolition of Crawley Town in the last round, Brighton will expect a sterner challenge against a fellow Premier League outfit. But after starting the new campaign with two wins and two draws, the Seagulls are full of confidence and have been playing some slick possession-based football under new manager Fabian Hürzeler.

In stark contrast to their opponents, Wolves have yet to win a league game with their only victory this season coming in the Cup against Championship side Burnley. Gary O’Neil’s side have shown glimpses of quality, especially in attack, but have struggled defensively, conceding 11 goals in four EPL games. They’ll need to deliver a complete performance to have any chance of progressing to the fourth round.

Here's where to watch Brighton vs Wolves live streams online and catch the Carabao Cup action from anywhere.

Watch Brighton vs Wolves Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Weds, September 18

Weds, September 18 Start time: 2.45am ET / 7.45pm BST Best live streams Paramount+ (US)

(US) Vidio (Indonesia)

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live streams in the US

The Brighton vs Wolves live stream is on CBS Sports Golazo in the US.

If you don't have a cable plan that features CBS Sports Golazo, you can watch Brighton vs Wolves live online on the Paramount+ streaming service. Prices start at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live streams in the UK

The Brighton vs Wolves live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports will show every match from the 2024/25 Carabao Cup live, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Official Brighton vs Wolves broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Brighton vs Wolves live streams▼ Residents of the following African countries can watch Carabao Cup live streams via Startimes Sports Life. Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uguanda and Zambia.

Americas

Click to see more Brighton vs Wolves live streams▼ Canada Dazn Canada has the rights to the Carabao Cup in Canada. Latin America Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Brighton vs Wolves live streams▼ The Carabao Cup 2024/25 will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Denmark, Norway, Sweden Carabao Cup live streams in Denmark, Norway and Sweden can be found on Viaplay. Estonia There will be coverage of Carabo Cup 2024/25 in Estonia on Go3 Extra Sports Estonia. France In France, the Carabao Cup 2024/25 rights are owned by BeinSports. Hungary Arena 4 is the place to watch Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Hungary. Portugal Sport TV 1 has the rights to air the Carabao Cup in Portugal.

Asia

Click to see more Brighton vs Wolves live streams▼ Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 and Carabao Cup games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.

Oceania

Click to see more Brighton vs Wolves live streams▼ Australia Bein Sports has the rights to the Carabao Cup 2024/25 in Australia.

When does Brighton vs Wolves start? Brighton vs Wolves kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 4745pm BST on Wednesday, September 18.

Can I watch Brighton vs Wolves on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.