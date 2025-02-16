How to watch the BAFTAs 2025 online: live stream film awards ceremony from anywhere

How-to
By
published

Will the white smoke rise for Conclave?

David Tennant on stage hosting the 2024 BAFTA film awards
(Image credit: BAFTA)
Jump to:

Watch BAFTAs 2025 online

The biggest night on the UK film calendar, the 2025 BAFTA film awards sees popes, gangsters, sex workers, architects and Bob Dylan all going head-to-head for the biggest awards. You can watch BAFTAs 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date and time: Sunday, February 16 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT

TV channel: BBC One

FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

Global streams: BritBox

Download a VPN to watch from abroad

Vatican-based Conclave leads the 2025 BAFTA nominees list with 12, closely followed by Emilia Pérez – a film that has been dogged by controversy over the course of this awards season. Anora, The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown join them as contenders for the most coveted award of the night: Best Film.

With Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Hugh Grant (Heretic) all nominated for acting awards, the stars should be out in London on Sunday. David Tennant (Doctor Who) is back on hosting duties, as BAFTA welcomes a new category celebrating the Best Children's & Family Film.

Read on as we explain how to watch the BAFTAs 2025 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the key nominees further down the page.

Can I watch BAFTAs 2025 for free?

As ever, the BBC will host two hours of coverage of 2025 British Academy Film Awards on its flagship BBC One channel.

That means you'll also be able to watch the ceremony online and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – completely free to watch on laptops, mobile and TV streaming devices for anybody with a valid TV license.

If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the stream for free from abroad on your usual streaming service – more details below.

Alternatively, viewers in North America and Australia can watch with a free trial to the BritBox streaming service.

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 online from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when the BAFTA film awards airs, you’ll be unable to watch it like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch BAFTAs 2025 from anywhere with one of the best VPNs:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.39 per month
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 live stream in the UK

BBC One7pm GMT on Sunday, February 16

The 78th BAFTA film awards ceremony is being shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 16.

For those wanting to watch the two-hour BAFTAs presentation online, it will be available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license.

Traveling abroad? Try using a VPN to unblock iPlayer – details above.

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 live stream around the world

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 in US, Canada & Australia

BritBox

BritBox – the streaming service specalizing in UK television – has the rights to show the 2025 BAFTA awards in many countries around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia and Scandinavia.

Monthly subscriptions to BritBox cost $8.99 / CA$10.99 / AU$9.99, or save money with an annual plan for $89.99 / CA$109.99 / AU$99.99. And wherever you are, you can give it a try before you buy with the BritBox 7-day free trial.

Its list of supported devices differs in country to country, but is available everywhere on web browsers and via apps for smartphones and selected streaming devices and Smart TVs.

Visiting from the UK and don't want to pay? You can use a VPN to access your usual free stream – we recommend NordVPN.

BAFTA film award nominations 2025

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Nominations - YouTube EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Nominations - YouTube
Watch On

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

EE Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

For the full list of the 2025 nominations, head to the BAFTA website

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adam Marshall
Adam Marshall

Adam was formerly the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles TechRadar produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam has now dusted off his keyboard to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about entertainment
Leah Williamson of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Joie Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Manchester, England.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: free WSL live streams, TV channels, kick-off time
A collage image of Smart Hulk looking somber in Avengers: Endgame and Sam Wilson looking worried in Captain America 4

'It didn't feel like it needed him': Captain America: Brave New World producer defends decision not to include Bruce Banner and The Hulk in Marvel's first movie of 2025
A woman wearing a Victorian dress leans on the ropes of a boxing ring

I went to the set of Disney+'s A Thousand Blows series and this epic new drama has revived Victorian East End London
See more latest