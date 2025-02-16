How to watch the BAFTAs 2025 online: live stream film awards ceremony from anywhere
Will the white smoke rise for Conclave?
Watch BAFTAs 2025 online
The biggest night on the UK film calendar, the 2025 BAFTA film awards sees popes, gangsters, sex workers, architects and Bob Dylan all going head-to-head for the biggest awards. You can watch BAFTAs 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.
Date and time: Sunday, February 16 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT
TV channel: BBC One
FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
Global streams: BritBox
Vatican-based Conclave leads the 2025 BAFTA nominees list with 12, closely followed by Emilia Pérez – a film that has been dogged by controversy over the course of this awards season. Anora, The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown join them as contenders for the most coveted award of the night: Best Film.
With Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Hugh Grant (Heretic) all nominated for acting awards, the stars should be out in London on Sunday. David Tennant (Doctor Who) is back on hosting duties, as BAFTA welcomes a new category celebrating the Best Children's & Family Film.
Read on as we explain how to watch the BAFTAs 2025 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the key nominees further down the page.
Can I watch BAFTAs 2025 for free?
As ever, the BBC will host two hours of coverage of 2025 British Academy Film Awards on its flagship BBC One channel.
That means you'll also be able to watch the ceremony online and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – completely free to watch on laptops, mobile and TV streaming devices for anybody with a valid TV license.
If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the stream for free from abroad on your usual streaming service – more details below.
Alternatively, viewers in North America and Australia can watch with a free trial to the BritBox streaming service.
How to watch BAFTAs 2025 online from anywhere
If you’re traveling abroad when the BAFTA film awards airs, you’ll be unable to watch it like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch BAFTAs 2025 from anywhere with one of the best VPNs:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch BAFTAs 2025 live stream in the UK
The 78th BAFTA film awards ceremony is being shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 16.
For those wanting to watch the two-hour BAFTAs presentation online, it will be available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license.
Traveling abroad? Try using a VPN to unblock iPlayer – details above.
How to watch BAFTAs 2025 live stream around the world
How to watch BAFTAs 2025 in US, Canada & Australia
BritBox – the streaming service specalizing in UK television – has the rights to show the 2025 BAFTA awards in many countries around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia and Scandinavia.
Monthly subscriptions to BritBox cost $8.99 / CA$10.99 / AU$9.99, or save money with an annual plan for $89.99 / CA$109.99 / AU$99.99. And wherever you are, you can give it a try before you buy with the BritBox 7-day free trial.
Its list of supported devices differs in country to country, but is available everywhere on web browsers and via apps for smartphones and selected streaming devices and Smart TVs.
Visiting from the UK and don't want to pay? You can use a VPN to access your usual free stream – we recommend NordVPN.
BAFTA film award nominations 2025
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
EE Rising Star Award
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
For the full list of the 2025 nominations, head to the BAFTA website
