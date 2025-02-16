How to watch the BAFTAs 2025 online: live stream film awards ceremony from anywhere

Watch BAFTAs 2025 online

The biggest night on the UK film calendar, the 2025 BAFTA film awards sees popes, gangsters, sex workers, architects and Bob Dylan all going head-to-head for the biggest awards. You can watch BAFTAs 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Sunday, February 16 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT TV channel: BBC One FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Global streams: BritBox Download a VPN to watch from abroad

Vatican-based Conclave leads the 2025 BAFTA nominees list with 12, closely followed by Emilia Pérez – a film that has been dogged by controversy over the course of this awards season. Anora, The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown join them as contenders for the most coveted award of the night: Best Film.

With Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) and Hugh Grant (Heretic) all nominated for acting awards, the stars should be out in London on Sunday. David Tennant (Doctor Who) is back on hosting duties, as BAFTA welcomes a new category celebrating the Best Children's & Family Film.

Read on as we explain how to watch the BAFTAs 2025 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the key nominees further down the page.

Can I watch BAFTAs 2025 for free? As ever, the BBC will host two hours of coverage of 2025 British Academy Film Awards on its flagship BBC One channel. That means you'll also be able to watch the ceremony online and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – completely free to watch on laptops, mobile and TV streaming devices for anybody with a valid TV license. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the stream for free from abroad on your usual streaming service – more details below. Alternatively, viewers in North America and Australia can watch with a free trial to the BritBox streaming service.

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 online from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad when the BAFTA film awards airs, you’ll be unable to watch it like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch BAFTAs 2025 from anywhere with one of the best VPNs:

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 live stream in the UK

The 78th BAFTA film awards ceremony is being shown free-to-air on BBC One in the UK at 7pm GMT on Sunday, February 16. For those wanting to watch the two-hour BAFTAs presentation online, it will be available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license. Traveling abroad? Try using a VPN to unblock iPlayer – details above.

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 live stream around the world

How to watch BAFTAs 2025 in US, Canada & Australia

BritBox – the streaming service specalizing in UK television – has the rights to show the 2025 BAFTA awards in many countries around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia and Scandinavia. Monthly subscriptions to BritBox cost $8.99 / CA$10.99 / AU$9.99, or save money with an annual plan for $89.99 / CA$109.99 / AU$99.99. And wherever you are, you can give it a try before you buy with the BritBox 7-day free trial. Its list of supported devices differs in country to country, but is available everywhere on web browsers and via apps for smartphones and selected streaming devices and Smart TVs. Visiting from the UK and don't want to pay? You can use a VPN to access your usual free stream – we recommend NordVPN.

BAFTA film award nominations 2025

Best Film Anora The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Emilia Pérez

Best Director Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez Sean Baker – Anora Edward Berger – Conclave Brady Corbet – The Brutalist Coralie Fargeat – The Substance Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Actor in a Leading Role Adrien Brody – The Brutalist Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown Colman Domingo – Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes – Conclave Hugh Grant – Heretic Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo – Wicked Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths Mikey Madison – Anora Demi Moore – The Substance Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Yura Borisov – Anora Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce – The Brutalist Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez Ariana Grande – Wicked Felicity Jones – The Brutalist Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl Isabella Rossellini – Conclave Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film Bird Blitz Conclave Gladiator II Hard Truths Kneecap Lee Love Lies Bleeding The Outrun Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

EE Rising Star Award Marisa Abela Jharrel Jerome David Jonsson Mikey Madison Nabhaan Rizwan

For the full list of the 2025 nominations, head to the BAFTA website