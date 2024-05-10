How to watch new Doctor Who episodes online and from anywhere

How to watch new Doctor Who episodes

Doctor Who returns with a brand new cast, and the all-new season (officially branded as season 1) is streaming for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney Plus around the world. It will also go out on UK television on BBC One.

Away from the UK and still want to watch your free Doctor Who stream? Use a VPN to watch Doctor Who from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, May 10 (US) / Saturday, May 11 (UK, AU) Streaming from: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST UK TV channel: BBC One FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Global streams: Disney Plus Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

Doctor Who season 1 preview

Announced almost two years ago to the day, the new season of the beloved show will see Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa take ownership of the sonic screwdriver as the official 15th Doctor.

Although the face may be different, you can expect the usual epic monster-conquering adventures through space and time from Gatwa's initial eight-episode run. We've already seen from the trailer (which you can watch at the bottom of this page) that the Doctor and new companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson) will take the TARDIS from prehistoric plains and Bridgerton-era England, to meeting the Beatles in the 1960s.

With a fresh young cast in front of the camera and returning showrunner Russell T Davies pulling the strings, there's massive anticipation from Whovians about the upcoming series. "It’s really nice to have that buzz around Doctor Who," says Gatwa. "It's a great show, and I feel very lucky to have the baton handed on to me for such an incredible drama. This is a really exciting time."

It's worth noting that episodes of Doctor Who season 1 will air on the BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus before they're shown on BBC One in the UK. For all the times, channels and other information you need, follow our guide below to watch new Doctor Who episodes online, wherever in the Whoniverse you are.

How to watch Doctor Who free online

How to watch new Doctor Who episodes online for FREE

Episodes 1 and 2 of Doctor Who season 1 will be made available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service at the stroke of midnight this Friday night/Saturday morning. Episodes will continue to land at that time throughout the run. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV Licence. You can also watch almost all of the Doctor Who back catalog on the platform, too. If you want to watch on TV, the first two episodes go out on BBC One from 6.20pm BST on Saturday, May 11. TV schedules tend to change from week-to-week, so be sure to check your listings for future episodes. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can use your usual services stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Doctor Who from anywhere

If you are traveling away from home, you may be unable to watch Doctor Who like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And NordVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch Doctor Who from anywhere:

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch your usual TV services when traveling abroad:

1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend NordVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location e.g. UK for BBC iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch Doctor Who

Doctor Who global streams

How to watch Doctor Who around the world

Disney Plus is now the international home for new Doctor Who episodes. That means you can watch the Doctor and Ruby's latest adventures on Disney Plus in the US, Canada, Australia and everywhere else outside the UK. The Disney Plus price starts at $7.99 / CA$7.99 / AU$13.99 / NZ$14.99 per month. Episodes 1 and 2 hit the platform at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the US on Friday, May 10. They land at the same time worldwide. So, for example, that would be 9am AEST in Australia and 11am NZT in New Zealand on Saturday morning. Subsequent episodes will land at the same time and day each week. Don't forget that Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Doctor Who season 1 trailer

Doctor Who season 1 episode guide

"Space Babies" – Friday, May 10 (US) / Saturday, May 11 (UK) "The Devil's Chord" – Friday, May 10 (US) / Saturday, May 11 (UK) "Boom" – Friday, May 17 (US) / Saturday, May 18 (UK) "73 Yards" – Friday, May 24 (US) / Saturday, May 25 (UK) "Dot and Bubble" – Friday, May 31 (US) / Saturday, June 1 (UK) "Rogue" – Friday, June 7 (US) / Saturday, June 8 (UK) "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" – Friday, June 14 (US) / Saturday, June 15 (UK) "Empire of Death" – Friday, June 21 (US) / Saturday, June 22 (UK)

Episodes are released at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST