Sweden vs South Africa live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup

Sweden vs South Africa live stream

You can watch Sweden vs South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, the Women's World Cup live stream is on Fox and Fox Sports. Soccer fans in Australia can tune in via Optus Sport. You can use a VPN to unblock your local stream when travelling overseas. Full details on how to watch Sweden vs South Africa at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: 6am (BST), 3pm (AEST), 5pm (NZST), 1am (ET), 10pm Saturday (PT), Sunday July 23 TV channel: BBC (UK) | Fox/Fox Sports (US) | Optus Sport (AU) Free live stream: BBC Two (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your local stream from anywhere

Sweden vs South Africa preview

The 2023 Women's World Cup has started with a bang of record-breaking attendances, fascinating matches and real intrigue, and the opening match of Group G between Sweden and South Africa should be no different. The Scandinavians have all the experience as 2003 runners-up three-time bronze medallists, with the Banyana Banyana desperate to record their first finals victory after three defeats in their sole appearance four years ago.

No team in Women's World Cup history have won more matches without lifting the trophy than Sweden. The finals bridesmaids have finished runners-up in 2003 and third in 1991, 2011 and 2019 and will again be among the favorites to go deep this tournament. Fridolina Rolfo is an electric attacking left-back for Barcelona but tends to play further forward for her country and it remains to be seen how coach Peter Gerhardsson will use her. Arsenal centre-forward Stina Blackstenius will start up top in a squad packed with experience, from recently departed Chelsea defender Magda Eriksson at the back to 235-cap midfielder and captain Caroline Seger in the middle of the park. They have a mixed record in the opening fixture of a World Cup, but have more recently improved matters with four straight wins to begin the tournament.

South Africa's build-up, meanwhile, has been dominated by a row over their FA demanding better conditions to play and more support, which resulted in a boycott for the 5-0 friendly defeat to Botswana as senior players refused to turn out. Even a 13-year-old played in that fixture. The issue has since been resolved, but it remains to be seen whether the Banyana Banyana can forget about the politics and focus on the football. Though Desiree Ellis' side lost all three group games four years ago, they have since won the African Cup of Nations to qualify for the World Cup, scoring more goals than anyone else. Thembi Kgatlana from NWSL side Racing Louisville is the star up front, while there is some British interest in the form of Glasgow City midfielder Linda Motlhalo. Underdogs they may be, but South Africa will certainly put up a fight.

This is the biggest women's single-sport event in the world and not to be missed. You can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 wherever you are – starting with how to watch a Sweden vs South Africa live stream for FREE in the UK and New Zealand, and the paid-for options around the world.

Sweden vs South Africa live stream: watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for FREE in the UK

Sweden vs South Africa will be shown on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website in the UK, but be warned: kick-off is bright and early at 6am so you'll want to get the kettle on beforehand. The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for the Women's World Cup 2023 in the UK. Keep an eye out for the schedule to catch the games that are on BBC One, Two or the iPlayer. It's a case of pick your poison for football fans in the UK. You can watch a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Sweden vs South Africa at the Women's World Cup 2023 from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Sweden vs South Africa at the Women's World Cup 2023 in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

Use a VPN to live stream the Women's World Cup 2023 from anywhere:

How to watch Sweden vs South Africa at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in the US without cable

The Women's World Cup 2023 is being televised by Fox. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the tournament directly through the Fox website. Sweden vs South Africa kicks off at the rather unsociable hour of 1am ET / 10pm PT (Saturday), so make sure you're settled in for a late one. How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. You won't get Fox on Sling everywhere, so you might want to try FuboTV. FuboTV is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. It's also one of the few places where you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in 4K, and there might be a FuboTV coupon code available. If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Sweden vs South Africa at the Women's World Cup 2023: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can also watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including New Zealand vs Norway, on Optus Sport. Kick-off is at 5pm AEST. Fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU $24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

Sweden vs South Africa live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023, including this opening game between Sweden vs South Africa, on TSN. Get ready for a very late night/early morning, though, because kick off is at 1am ET and 10pm (Saturday) PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Women's World Cup 2023 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a Sweden vs South Africa at the Women's World Cup 2023 live stream in New Zealand

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in New Zealand, thanks to Prime. Kick-off for this match between Sweden vs South Africa is at 7pm NZST. To watch a free Women's World Cup 2023 live stream, you'll need to create an account on the website. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address.