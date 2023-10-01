NRL Grand Final 2023: live stream Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos worldwide

Watch a free NRL Grand Final 2023 live stream

The NRL Grand Final is on tonight, with the Penrith Panthers facing the Brisbane Broncos at Sydney Olympic Park. You can live stream Panthers vs Broncos for free on 9Now if you’re in Australia, but if you’re an Aussie travelling overseas, you can use a VPN to watch the NRL Grand Final from anywhere. More details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, October 1 Kick-off time: 7:30pm AEDT (local time) / 11:30am BST / 5:30am ET / 1:30am PT Watch free: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

The Panthers will be hunting down their third consecutive premiership win, and if they’re successful, they’ll be the first team to win three times in a row in 40 years – the last to do it was the Parramatta Eels. The Brisbane Broncos last won a premiership in 2006, and they’ll be looking to upset Penrith's chances of a three-peat.

It’s tough conditions for both teams tonight, with temperatures reaching 36° Celsius (96° Fahrenheit) in Sydney today, though it’s become cooler in the evening. The Australian Rugby League Commission’s (ARLC) chairman, Peter V'landys, says there are protocols in place for the unseasonably warm conditions.

With two premierships from the last two years already under their belt, the Penrith Panthers know exactly what to expect from a grand final, and they also get to benefit from a home ground advantage. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Broncos are in hostile territory, and only two of its players have grand final experience – Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, with Capewell being an ex-Panther himself.

It was only fitting that the two best teams in the NRL this season would meet in the Grand Final, but only time will tell if the Penrith Panthers have their fairytale finish. Will they make the three-peat? We’re about to find out. Read on for how to live stream the NRL Grand Final from wherever you are, including how to watch Panthers vs Broncos for free.

Watch an NRL Grand Final 2023 live stream for FREE

Nine Network has the broadcast rights to the NRL Grand Final in Australia, so it will be shown live and free on Channel 9. You can watch the Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos NRL Grand Final tonight, Sunday, October 1 at 7:30pm AEDT. You can also live stream the game on Channel 9’s streaming platform, 9Now. 9Now is 100% free to watch – you just need to create a 9Now account. Away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Panthers vs Broncos for free while you’re travelling abroad. The NRL Grand Final will also be aired on a delayed broadcast on Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo after the game is over.

How to watch the NRL Grand Final from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie overseas who wants to watch Channel 9’s free coverage, you’ll find that access is blocked while you’re away from home. Thankfully there’s ways around it – you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the NRL Grand Final from anywhere.

How to use a VPN to watch NRL

You can get started with a VPN in three easy plays:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to 9Now and watch the NRL Grand Final as if you were back at home

How to watch the NRL Grand Final: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport has the broadcasting rights to the NRL Grand Final in New Zealand, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the New Zealand’s Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a pass costs NZ$24.99 per week or NZ$44.99 per month. You’ll find the Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos live stream on Sky Sport from 10:30pm on October 1. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch the NRL Grand Final: live stream in the UK

In the UK, the 2023 NRL Grand Final is being shown on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 11:30am BST. If you’re not already a subscriber, watching the game won’t require a big commitment either, as you can grab a Now sport pass, with prices starting at £11.98. Outside the UK? You can still live stream the NRL Grand Final, just download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch the NRL Grand Final in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the NRL Grand Final online with the Watch NRL streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription, with the Grand Final Pass costing AU$46.

Remember: Australians currently away from home can watch an NRL Grand Final live stream for free from abroad on 9Now by using a VPN.