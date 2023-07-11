MLB All-Star game live stream 2023: how to watch baseball with or without cable

Tonight, the American League once again looks to repeat history (again) at the MLB All-Star Game 2023. The National League hasn't been victorious since 2012 when they shut out the American League, but it's been all AL ever since. The festivities kick off tonight at T-Mobile Park in Seattle where Yankees ace Gerrit Cole faces off again the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen. Make sure you know how to watch MLB All-Star live streams from anywhere.

The American League roster includes some well-known sluggers, though notably both Mike Trout and Aaron Judge won't be participating due to injury. That leaves the weight on Corey Seager, Yandy Diaz, and the All-Star of All-Stars, Shohei Ohtani.

With a deep bench of reserves that includes Julio Rodríguez, Adolis García and home-run derby winner Vladimir Guerrero Jr, the AL is in good shape to continue their reign.

For the National League, things are seemingly powered by the Atlanta Braves this year who bring eight players to the mid-season matchup. Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, and Orlando Arcia join up with the likes of Freddie Freeman and Nolan Arenado to try and capture the elusive victory for the National League.

Full details on how to watch the MLB All-Stars game live stream for 2023, wherever you are, just below, as well as the All-Star game rosters.

MLB All-Star Game live stream 2023: how to watch in the US without cable

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Tuesday evening and will be televised by Fox. Coverage starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. If you have Fox as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the MLB All-Star Game directly through the Fox website. How to watch MLB All-Star Game without cable: Sling TV and FuboTV are complete cable replacement services that include Fox, plus many other TV channels that are showing the MLB action this season. The Sling Blue package includes local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as TBS and FS1. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. A more comprehensive but costlier alternative is to go with FuboTV, which includes Fox, FS1, FS2, ESPN, ABC, and MLB Network, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Plans start at $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Fubo, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a 2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream from anywhere

If you're trying to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game from outside your home location, you might run into some issues. Typically the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad – a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular MLB games.

Use a VPN to watch MLB online from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game: live stream baseball in Canada

Baseball fans in Canada can watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Sportsnet, the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays. Coverage is set to start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in UK

BT Sport is the place to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in the UK, although not until the wee hours of the morning at 1 am BST. BT has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles, and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the baseball as you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

2023 MLB All-Star Game live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in Australia

Baseball fans Down Under can watch the All-Star game on ESPN and via Foxtel, with coverage getting underway at 11 am Tuesday. If you don't have ESPN as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your MLB coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

2023 MLB All-Star Game Rosters

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Starters

C: Jonah Heim (TEX)

1B: Yandy Díaz (TB)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Josh Jung (TEX)

SS: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Randy Arozarena (TB)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

Reserves

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

IF: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

IF: Whit Merrifield (TOR)

IF: Bo Bichette (TOR)

IF: José Ramírez (CLE)

IF: Wander Franco (TB)

OF: Luis Robert Jr. (CWS)

OF: Austin Hays (BAL)

OF: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

OF: Adolis García (TEX)

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU)

OF: Julio Rodríguez (SEA)

DH: Brent Rooker (OAK)

Pitchers

RHP: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

RHP: Luis Castillo (SEA)

RHP: Sonny Gray (MIN)

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

RHP: Kevin Gausman (TOR)

LHP: Shane McClanahan (TB)

LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU)

RHP: Michael Lorenzen (DET)

RHP: George Kirby (SEA)

RHP: Pablo López (MIN)

RHP: Jordan Romano (TOR)

Relievers

RHP: Kenley Jansen (BOS)

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Félix Bautista (BAL)

RHP: Yennier Cano (BAL)

RHP: Carlos Estévez (LAA)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Starters

C: Sean Murphy (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Luis Arraez (MIA)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

SS: Orlando Arcia (ATL)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)

OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

DH: J.D. Martinez (LAD)

Reserves

C: Will Smith (LAD)

C: Elias Díaz (COL)

IF: Matt Olson (ATL)

IF: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

IF: Austin Riley (ATL)

IF: Dansby Swanson (CHC)

IF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

IF: Geraldo Perdomo (AZ)

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (AZ)

OF: Nick Castellanos (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (SD)

DH: Jorge Soler (MIA)

Pitchers

RHP: Zac Gallen (AZ)

RHP: Spencer Strider (ATL)

RHP: Bryce Elder (ATL)

LHP: Justin Steele (CHC)

RHP: Mitch Keller (PIT)

RHP: Josiah Gray (WSH)

LHP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)

RHP: Marcus Stroman (CHC)

RHP: Kodai Senga (NYM)

RHP: Alex Cobb (SF)

RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)

Relievers

RHP: Alexis Díaz (CIN)

LHP: Josh Hader (SD)

RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)

RHP: Camilo Doval (SF)

RHP: David Bednar (PIT)

RHP: Craig Kimbrel (PHI)