How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online from anywhere

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premieres on AMC on Sunday, September 10th at 9pm ET/PT. If you don't have cable, there are still plenty of options. It's also airing for free to in some places. Full details below. Use a VPN to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon from anywhere on your usual streaming service if you're travelling away from home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Sunday - September 10th 2023 Watch free: TVNZ Plus (NZ) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream US TV channel: AMC Paid streams: Sling TV (US) | AMC Plus (US, CA) | Stan (AU)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon preview

Following the conclusion of the explosive Dead City, Daryl Dixon is the fifth spin-off for the Walking Dead franchise, this time following Norman Reedus’ eponymous (anti) hero after he washes ashore in France with no memory of how or why he is there.

The six-part series will follow Daryl as he journeys across France searching for answers, a way home and perhaps learning more about the origin of the zombie virus outbreak. The show promises a look at how other countries have dealt with the outbreak and how Europe is faring post-apocalypse. There will be all-new allies and enemies and, of course, plenty of undead action.

The new cast of characters includes Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) as Quinn, a politically powerful Parisian nightclub owner; Clémence Poésy (The Tunnel) as Isabelle, a member of a religious group with a dark past; and Eriq Ebouaney (Kingdom of Heaven) as Fallou, a leader in the Union of Hope resistance network.

Originally, plans had been made to include Mellisa McBride’s Carol Peletier, another survivor of the original series, however scheduling conflicts have led to her exclusion (for now at least – a second season has already been commissioned).

Behind the scenes, Walking Dead franchise veteran Angela Kang serves as executive producer, while David Zabel is credited as creator and showrunner having previously helmed blockbuster medical drama ER. Read on for full details on how to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon from anywhere.

Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for free

You can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon free on TVNZ in New Zealand. It airs at almost the same time as in the States once you factor in the time difference. You'll also be able to watch on-demand, for free, on the TVNZ+ streaming platform too. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episodes air on TVNZ at 5pm NZST, every Monday, from September 11. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home, and watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon for free, just as you would normally.

Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon online from anywhere

For those of you who are away from home, abroad, when Daryl Dixon airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon from anywhere.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more. Sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months of ExpressVPN free. Better still, if you're not impressed with the service, let them know within 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the US without cable

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on Sunday, 10th September on AMC+ alongside its linear counterpart, however fans can watch the following episodes first on the streaming service. Episodes air three days ahead (Thursdays) of the AMC network broadcasts, perfect to avoid spoilers and get your zombie fix. AMC+ costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 for the year, which brings the price down to more like $6.99 per month. You can kick things off with a 7-day free trial, and that includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as other hit shows. Away from the U.S.? Use a VPN to watch Daryl Dixon on AMC+ from abroad.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is also airing on AMC in the U.S. on Sunday nights, which means most people with cable TV should be able to get access already. However, if you've cut the cord, you'll need an Over The Top (OTT) streaming provider to get access. Our pick of the bunch is Sling TV. The base packages include tons of networks including Disney, ESPN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central and more, including, AMC. You can also add AMC+ to Sling if you like too with the AMC+ package, which will set you back $7.99 a month. That's on top of either Sling Blue, Sling Orange or Sling Blue + Orange which start at $40. You can try your first month for $20 and you can cancel any time if you decide you don't want it. Finally, if all you want to watch is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the AMC+ channel is available as an add-on for Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, and more.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Canada

Just like those in the US, The Walking Dead fans based in Canada can watch Daryl Dixon on AMC+. It’s CA$6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, and includes TV shows and movies from Shudder and Sundance TV, as well as hit shows like Mad Men and Gangs of London.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in Australia

Australian Walking Dead fans can tune in to Daryl Dixon every Monday on Stan. Membership costs AUS$10 a month for the Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films. Plus, new subscribers get to try it absolutely FREE for 30-days. Travelling overseas? Just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Can you watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the UK?

There are currently no plans to bring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon to the UK. Previous instalments of the franchise have aired on Disney Plus, so it's worth zombie fans keeping an eye out for news from the streamer.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1, episode guide