How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reality miniseries from anywhere

With millions of followers poring over the scandalous details of their glamorous-looking lives, it was only a matter of time before the stars of the #MomTok sensation got their own tell-all show. Here are the details you need to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives online and how to stream it from wherever you in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, September 6 Stream: Hulu (US) | Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU) Use NordVPN and stream from anywhere

Shattering the stigma attached to the gender roles we'd normally expect of the Mormon community, a group of its picture-perfect women took TikTok by storm in 2022 by posting dance spots and other videos to the platform. So far, so wholesome.

But the movement really got some attention when it was revealed by ringleader Taylor Frankie Paul that the women and their partners were all involved in 'soft swinging'. Social media dynamite!

The new eight-part series takes a look back at how the #MomTok craze went viral, the fall out from Taylor's huge revelation and what the group are up to now.

There will be secrets. There will be lies. There will be gossip. So if that sounds like the kind of drama you're here for, then keep reading to discover how to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives online and from anywhere.

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives online in the US

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when you want to stream The The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Disney Plus, with all eight episodes hitting the platform from Friday, September 6. You can take a look at Disney Plus prices and plans where you are, starting at £4.99 / CA$7.99 / AU$13.99 per month. Away from home? You can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to your home country.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives trailer

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives episode guide

All episodes released on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus globally on Friday, September 6:

Episode 1: The First Book of Taylor

The First Book of Taylor Episode 2: The Book of Belonging

The Book of Belonging Episode 3: The Book of Saints & Sinners

The Book of Saints & Sinners Episode 4: The Book of Broken Vows

The Book of Broken Vows Episode 5: The Book of Truth

The Book of Truth Episode 6: The First Book of Sin

The First Book of Sin Episode 7: The Book of Trust

The Book of Trust Episode 8: The Book of Rumors