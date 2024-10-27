How to watch Lioness season 2 online and stream Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller series from anywhere
Zoe Saldaña returns for another explosive undercover op
How to watch Lioness season 2 online
A new recruit embarks on a perilous CIA mission in Lioness season 2, as Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller returns for more high-octane thrills and explosive action. Read below as this guide explains how to watch Lioness season 2 online exclusively on Paramount Plus free and from anywhere.
|Release date: Sunday, September 27 (US, CA, UK, AU)
|New episodes: weekly every Sunday
|Global stream: Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial available)
Lioness season 2: preview
Also known as Special Ops: Lioness, the returning series is the latest Sheridan show to land on Paramount Plus, who’s been producing hit after hit for the streaming service. His Midas touch remained intact for Lioness, which became the platform’s most-watched series premiere last year, and it's unlikely to be tarnished as we await Yellowstone’s highly-anticipated conclusion in November.
Once again, Lioness finds Saldaña and her A-list co-stars (Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman et al.) play an assortment of calculating CIA agents and quick-thinking marines. But now the nail-biting drama’s much closer to home. A US government official is kidnapped, and the Lioness programme recruits a new operative (Genesis Rodriguez) willing to sacrifice life and limb for their country.
Keep reading as we detail how to watch Lioness season 2 online now, from anywhere with Paramount Plus.
How to watch Lioness season 2 in the US, UK and the rest of the world
The tireless Taylor Sheridan delivers another season of his hit action thriller. Viewers worldwide can watch Lioness season 2 from Sunday, September 27 exclusively on Paramount Plus, and providing two episodes to stream from debut. Subsequently, new episodes will be uploaded one per week every Sunday.
A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial for new users. Prices start at $7.99 / CA$6.99 / £6.99 / AU$6.99.
The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies such Scream VI, upcoming horror sequel Smile 2, and action blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.
Traveling abroad? You can stream Lioness on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.
How to watch Lioness season 2 from outside your country
Out of the country but eager to stream Lioness season 2 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.
Use a VPN to watch Lioness season 2 from abroad:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Lioness season 2 trailer
This is the Lioness season 2 trailer and cast information:
Lioness season 2 cast
- Zoe Saldaña as Joe
- Laysla De Oliveira as Sergeant Cruz Manuelos
- Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade
- Dave Annable as Neal
- Jill Wagner as Bobby
- LaMonica Garrett as Tucker
- James Jordan as Two Cups
- Austin Hébert as Randy
- Jonah Wharton as Tex
- Hannah Love Lanier as Kate
- Morgan Freeman as Secretary of State Edwin Mullins
- Thad Luckinbill as Kyle
- Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield
- Martin Donovan as Errol Meade
- Max Martini as Tracer
- Kirk Acevedo as Gutierrez
- Patricia de Leon as Maria
- Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina Carrillo
Lioness season 2 episode release schedule
- Episode 1 – “Beware the Old Soldier”: Sunday, October 27
- Episode 2 – “I Love My Country”: Sunday, October 27
- Episode 3 – “Along Came A Spider”: Sunday, November 3
- Episode 4 – “Five Hundred Children”: Sunday, November 10
- Episode 5 – “Shatter the Moon”: Sunday, November 17
- Episode 6 – “2831”: Sunday, November 24
- Episode 7 – “The Devil Has Aces”: Sunday, December 1
- Episode 8 – “The Compass Points Home”: Sunday, December 8
Can you watch Special Ops: Lioness season 2 for free?
Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Paramount Plus before, then you can watch Special Ops: Lioness season 2 totally free with its 7-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.
Disclaimer
