How to watch Lioness season 2 online and stream Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller series from anywhere

How to watch Lioness season 2 online

A new recruit embarks on a perilous CIA mission in Lioness season 2, as Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller returns for more high-octane thrills and explosive action. Read below as this guide explains how to watch Lioness season 2 online exclusively on Paramount Plus free and from anywhere.

Lioness season 2: preview

Also known as Special Ops: Lioness, the returning series is the latest Sheridan show to land on Paramount Plus, who’s been producing hit after hit for the streaming service. His Midas touch remained intact for Lioness, which became the platform’s most-watched series premiere last year, and it's unlikely to be tarnished as we await Yellowstone’s highly-anticipated conclusion in November.

Once again, Lioness finds Saldaña and her A-list co-stars (Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman et al.) play an assortment of calculating CIA agents and quick-thinking marines. But now the nail-biting drama’s much closer to home. A US government official is kidnapped, and the Lioness programme recruits a new operative (Genesis Rodriguez) willing to sacrifice life and limb for their country.

Keep reading as we detail how to watch Lioness season 2 online now, from anywhere with Paramount Plus.

How to watch Lioness season 2 in the US, UK and the rest of the world

The tireless Taylor Sheridan delivers another season of his hit action thriller. Viewers worldwide can watch Lioness season 2 from Sunday, September 27 exclusively on Paramount Plus, and providing two episodes to stream from debut. Subsequently, new episodes will be uploaded one per week every Sunday. A subscription to Paramount Plus includes a 7-day free trial for new users. Prices start at $7.99 / CA$6.99 / £6.99 / AU$6.99. The Paramount Plus price includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies such Scream VI, upcoming horror sequel Smile 2, and action blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Traveling abroad? You can stream Lioness on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Lioness season 2 from outside your country

Out of the country but eager to stream Lioness season 2 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Paramount Plus library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Lioness season 2 trailer

This is the Lioness season 2 trailer and cast information:

Lioness season 2 cast

Zoe Saldaña as Joe

Laysla De Oliveira as Sergeant Cruz Manuelos

Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade

Dave Annable as Neal

Jill Wagner as Bobby

LaMonica Garrett as Tucker

James Jordan as Two Cups

Austin Hébert as Randy

Jonah Wharton as Tex

Hannah Love Lanier as Kate

Morgan Freeman as Secretary of State Edwin Mullins

Thad Luckinbill as Kyle

Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield

Martin Donovan as Errol Meade

Max Martini as Tracer

Kirk Acevedo as Gutierrez

Patricia de Leon as Maria

Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina Carrillo

Lioness season 2 episode release schedule

Episode 1 – “Beware the Old Soldier”: Sunday, October 27

– “Beware the Old Soldier”: Sunday, October 27 Episode 2 – “I Love My Country”: Sunday, October 27

– “I Love My Country”: Sunday, October 27 Episode 3 – “Along Came A Spider”: Sunday, November 3

– “Along Came A Spider”: Sunday, November 3 Episode 4 – “Five Hundred Children”: Sunday, November 10

– “Five Hundred Children”: Sunday, November 10 Episode 5 – “Shatter the Moon”: Sunday, November 17

– “Shatter the Moon”: Sunday, November 17 Episode 6 – “2831”: Sunday, November 24

– “2831”: Sunday, November 24 Episode 7 – “The Devil Has Aces”: Sunday, December 1

– “The Devil Has Aces”: Sunday, December 1 Episode 8 – “The Compass Points Home”: Sunday, December 8

Can you watch Special Ops: Lioness season 2 for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Paramount Plus before, then you can watch Special Ops: Lioness season 2 totally free with its 7-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.