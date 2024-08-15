How to watch Daddy Issues online from anywhere, free stream, start time
Sex Education's Amiee Lou Wood plays Gemma in this chaotic BBC comedy
How to watch Daddy Issues online
Odd-couple comedy Daddy Issues finds party girl Gemma pregnant and in need of some parental guidance. Yet the only adult she can turn to is an incompetent man-child weathering a mid-life crisis. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Daddy Issues online from anywhere.
|UK broadcast date: Thursday, August 15 at 9pm BST
|New episodes: every Thursday
|TV channel: BBC Three (UK)
|FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Daddy Issues: preview
Amiee Lou Wood, best know for Netflix' Sex Education and currently filming season 3 of The White Lotus, plays 24-year-old Gemma. She discovers she’s knocked up following a thrilling fling on her flight home from Portugal, and the news sends her scurrying for some adult reassurance. But her mother (Susan Lynch) has decided to “Eat Pray Love” her way around the world, and her sister Charlotte (Sharon Rooney, My Mad Fat Diary) is holed up in prison.
That leaves her with only estranged dad Malcolm (David Morrissey) to rely on. He’s affable but incapable of even boiling an egg and living in a decrepit residence for divorced men until Gemma suggests they move in together. Act in haste, repent at leisure! It's a desperate decision that has hilarious and heartwarming consequences for both of them.
Daddy Issues is an exciting change of pace for Morrissey, best known for dark dramas like Red Riding and The Walking Dead. He’ll be flexing his comedy chops alongside an excellent ensemble cast that includes David Fynn (Am I Being Unreasonable?) as Derek, a fellow divorcee who clings to Malcolm like a life preserver, Arian Nik (Count Abdulla), Damien Molony (Crashing), and Sarah Hadland (Hang Ups) as Gemma’s booze-addled boss.
Full of laughs and painfully relatable family dynamics, check out our guide below for how to watch Daddy Issues online, and for free, from anywhere.
How to watch Daddy Issues online on BBC iPlayer for FREE
Viewers can watch Daddy Issues online from Thursday, August 15, when all 6-episodes will be available to stream immediately (and for free) on BBC iPlayer.
Alternatively, you can enjoy the comedy series live online or through the linear BBC Three channel every Thursday, with two episodes airing back-to-back at 9pm BST each week.
The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Outside the UK? If you want to watch Daddy Issues on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.
How to watch Daddy Issues online from outside your country
If you’re out of the country when Daddy Issues airs on the BBC and iPlayer, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Daddy Issues from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can I watch Daddy Issues online in the US?
As of yet, there’s no news confirming when viewers might be able to watch Daddy Issues online in the US.
Freemantle are in charge of distribution outside the UK, but the Amiee Lou Wood-starring comedy doesn’t appear to have attracted an international broadcaster yet. We’ll let you know here if and when that changes.
As mentioned above, if you’re a Brit abroad trying to connect to a regional service like BBC iPlayer, you won’t be able to do so while overseas. By downloading a VPN, however, you can watch all your usual streaming content from anywhere.
Can I watch Daddy Issues online in Canada?
Unfortunately, Canadians are in the same boat as the US. If you’re based in Canada, you won’t be able to watch Daddy Issues online.
British viewer currently traveling abroad? Purchase a VPN to access your home streaming services from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Daddy Issues online for free in Australia?
There’s no way to watch Daddy Issues online in Australia at the present moment. We expect that will change at some point, especially if the show becomes a hit. But for now, fans of the Beeb will have to hold tight until we get some better news about the BBC Three sitcom.
Out of the country? Whether you’re an Aussie on the move or a Brit abroad, a VPN will let you connect to the TV streaming platforms you enjoy with ease back home.
Daddy Issues series trailer
Daddy Issues cast
- Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma
- David Morrissey as Malcolm
- Susan Lynch as Davina
- David Fynn as Derek
- Sharon Rooney as Catherine
- Arian Nik as Xander
- Sarah Hadland as Rita
- Chris Kenney as Winnie
- Taj Atwal as Cherry
- Tom Stourton as Ben
- Alexandra Mardell as Keeley
- Matthew Durkan as Russell
- Damien Molony as Fergal
- Aisha Hemissi-Liu as Barista
- Cyril Nri as Stewart
- Humphrey Ker as Warren
- Cora Kirk as Tamika
- Lauren O’Rourke as Twinky
Daddy Issues FAQs
Daddy Issues episode guide
You can watch episodes weekly on BBC Three, with a double helping every Thursday at 9pm BST. Alternatively, if you want to binge the whole show right away, all 6 episodes are on BBC iPlayer to stream on-demand.
- Episode 1: “Happy Tears” – August 15
- Episode 2: “Normal Men” – August 15
- Episode 3: “Sugar Daddies” – August 22
- Episode 4: “Garden Sliders” – August 22
- Episode 5: “Man Mess” – August 29
- Episode 6: “Sadie” – August 29
How many episodes are in Daddy Issues?
The BBC Three comedy consists of 6 episodes in total, each running to just under half an hour long. Catch two a week from Thursday, August 15 on BBC Three, or binge the whole series immediately on BBC iPlayer, the BBC's streaming platform.
How can I watch the Daddy Issues TV series?
Daddy Issues will air live on the BBC Three channel, as well as being available to stream totally free on BBC iPlayer (though you do require a TV license to watch content on the platform).
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Daniel Pateman is a freelance writer, producing articles across the cultural spectrum for magazines like Aesthetica, Photomonitor, The Brooklyn Rail and This is Tomorrow. He also provides text-writing services to individual curators and artists worldwide, and has had work published internationally. His favourite film genre is horror (bring on Scream 5!) and he never tires of listening to Absolute 80s on the radio.