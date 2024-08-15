How to watch Daddy Issues online from anywhere, free stream, start time

How to watch Daddy Issues online

Odd-couple comedy Daddy Issues finds party girl Gemma pregnant and in need of some parental guidance. Yet the only adult she can turn to is an incompetent man-child weathering a mid-life crisis. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Daddy Issues online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK broadcast date: Thursday, August 15 at 9pm BST New episodes: every Thursday TV channel: BBC Three (UK) FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Daddy Issues: preview

Amiee Lou Wood, best know for Netflix' Sex Education and currently filming season 3 of The White Lotus, plays 24-year-old Gemma. She discovers she’s knocked up following a thrilling fling on her flight home from Portugal, and the news sends her scurrying for some adult reassurance. But her mother (Susan Lynch) has decided to “Eat Pray Love” her way around the world, and her sister Charlotte (Sharon Rooney, My Mad Fat Diary) is holed up in prison.

That leaves her with only estranged dad Malcolm (David Morrissey) to rely on. He’s affable but incapable of even boiling an egg and living in a decrepit residence for divorced men until Gemma suggests they move in together. Act in haste, repent at leisure! It's a desperate decision that has hilarious and heartwarming consequences for both of them.

Daddy Issues is an exciting change of pace for Morrissey, best known for dark dramas like Red Riding and The Walking Dead. He’ll be flexing his comedy chops alongside an excellent ensemble cast that includes David Fynn (Am I Being Unreasonable?) as Derek, a fellow divorcee who clings to Malcolm like a life preserver, Arian Nik (Count Abdulla), Damien Molony (Crashing), and Sarah Hadland (Hang Ups) as Gemma’s booze-addled boss.

Full of laughs and painfully relatable family dynamics, check out our guide below for how to watch Daddy Issues online, and for free, from anywhere.

How to watch Daddy Issues online on BBC iPlayer for FREE

Viewers can watch Daddy Issues online from Thursday, August 15, when all 6-episodes will be available to stream immediately (and for free) on BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, you can enjoy the comedy series live online or through the linear BBC Three channel every Thursday, with two episodes airing back-to-back at 9pm BST each week. The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch Daddy Issues on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Daddy Issues online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when Daddy Issues airs on the BBC and iPlayer, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Can I watch Daddy Issues online in the US?

As of yet, there’s no news confirming when viewers might be able to watch Daddy Issues online in the US.

Freemantle are in charge of distribution outside the UK, but the Amiee Lou Wood-starring comedy doesn’t appear to have attracted an international broadcaster yet. We’ll let you know here if and when that changes.

Can I watch Daddy Issues online in Canada?

Unfortunately, Canadians are in the same boat as the US. If you’re based in Canada, you won’t be able to watch Daddy Issues online.

Can I watch Daddy Issues online for free in Australia?

There’s no way to watch Daddy Issues online in Australia at the present moment. We expect that will change at some point, especially if the show becomes a hit. But for now, fans of the Beeb will have to hold tight until we get some better news about the BBC Three sitcom.

Daddy Issues series trailer

Daddy Issues | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Daddy Issues cast

Aimee Lou Wood as Gemma

David Morrissey as Malcolm

Susan Lynch as Davina

David Fynn as Derek

Sharon Rooney as Catherine

Arian Nik as Xander

Sarah Hadland as Rita

Chris Kenney as Winnie

Taj Atwal as Cherry

Tom Stourton as Ben

Alexandra Mardell as Keeley

Matthew Durkan as Russell

Damien Molony as Fergal

Aisha Hemissi-Liu as Barista

Cyril Nri as Stewart

Humphrey Ker as Warren

Cora Kirk as Tamika

Lauren O’Rourke as Twinky

Daddy Issues episode guide

You can watch episodes weekly on BBC Three, with a double helping every Thursday at 9pm BST. Alternatively, if you want to binge the whole show right away, all 6 episodes are on BBC iPlayer to stream on-demand.

Episode 1: “Happy Tears” – August 15

“Happy Tears” – August 15 Episode 2: “Normal Men” – August 15

“Normal Men” – August 15 Episode 3: “Sugar Daddies” – August 22

“Sugar Daddies” – August 22 Episode 4: “Garden Sliders” – August 22

“Garden Sliders” – August 22 Episode 5: “Man Mess” – August 29

“Man Mess” – August 29 Episode 6: “Sadie” – August 29

