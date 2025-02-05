Comcast's Super Bowl broadcast won't just look great in Dolby Vision, but it will have Dolby Atmos sound for the first time

Comcast will offer the Super Bowl with a Dolby Atmos mix

It's part of Comcast's 'Ehanced 4K' product, which pairs this sound mix with Dolby Vision and 4K view.

You'll need to have the right equipment to take full advantage.

If you’re looking for the most immersive visual and sound experience when watching Super Bowl LXI, you might be very thankful for subscribing to Comcast or wish you had this Sunday, February 9, 2025. Comcast is scoring a touchdown as, for the first time, the provider will broadcast Super Bowl LIX with Dolby Atmos sound.

Best of all, it’s alongside Dolby Vision, which isn’t a first, but it’s kind of the perfect pairing and made possible by a partnership between Comcast and Dolby. You’ll need to be subscribed to Xfinity X1 to enjoy this ‘Enhanced 4K’ presentation, which Comcast describes as “an unmatched viewing experience with the best picture and audio quality delivered to the home in the fastest way possible so the action customers see in their living room is only seconds behind the game unfolding in New Orleans.”

That feed will end up on the big screen through a Comcast X1 equipment box or the Xfinity Stream app running on one of the best streaming boxes or sticks. The app is also compatible with iOS and Android, so you can watch it on your phone or tablet.

A look at the Comcast Xfinity X1 interface on a TV from one of the X1 cable boxes. (Image credit: Comcast)

Even so, the best way to experience the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos would be on a big screen – like one of TechRadar’s picks for the best TV – and with one of the best soundbars or home theater setups. This way, you can feel the immersion as the audio from the game gets presented in a full Dolby Atmos mix.

Paired with a big, crisp 4K TV, you’ll likely get the feel you’re inside the Superdome in New Orleans. Of course, Fox Sports will still present the game in 4K through Comcast and other providers, including for free on Tubi. You’ll also want your TV – and streaming box – to support the Dolby Vision visual format and the Dolby Atmos audio format. So yes, some specific hardware beyond being an X1 subscriber is required. You'll need either the Xi6, XiOne, or XG1v4 Comcast box, but with the latter Dolby Vision isn't yet supported.

The whole idea with Comcast’s Enhanced 4K product, though, is the best possible resolution – aka 4K – delivered with super low latency in both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Previous Super Bowls streamed on X1 were broadcast with Dolby Vision, but Dolby Atmos at the 2024 Paris Olympics checked off all the Dolby boxes. This won’t be the first sport presented in Dolby Atmos either; Apple also regularly streams all MLS Season Pass matches on Apple TV Plus with a Dolby Atmos mix.

Still, this is an exciting test for Comcast’s Enhanced 4K product, as the Super Bowl will be one of the most-watched events of the year. And if you have the proper setup at home, you’ll be in for a treat as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philidelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

And if you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup before the big game, check out the best Super Bowl TV deals here.