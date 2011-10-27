Asus has released the highest-clocked passively-cooled graphics card around in this, the Asus EAH 6770 DC.

And it's whisper quiet too.

There was a time, not too long ago, when if you wanted to build a silent or very quiet PC you knew you were going to have to sacrifice any notion of serious gameplay to get the quietness needed for the system you were building.

Well, helping to kick that idea out of touch, Asus has introduced the EAH6770 DC SL/2DI/1GD5. A really snappy name to remember that mouthful is.

No matter, the card combines AMD's HD6770 core with, it must be said, a pretty massive passive heatsink and cooling array.

It's created a passive card that makes a pretty good fist of playing today's demanding games even at high resolutions.

Although size-wise it's not a card for the more compact of PC cases.