Panasonic Lumix TZ10

The long-zoom area in the compact camera market is a keenly contested marketplace. With the the Canon SX20 IS, Fujifilm Finepix F80 EXR, Casio EX-FH100 and Ricoh CX3 among the strong offerings on show, the TZ10 has some tough competition.

Rising to the challenge, Panasonic has gone all out, making sure the TZ10 has enough headline features - 25mm ultra wide angle, 12x optical zoom, built-in GPS, full manual control and Intelligent Resolution Technology to help to keep them champions of the long-zoom camp.

You might notice the TZ10's specs have been mimicked almost exactly by Leica's new V-LUX 20. That's no coincidence - Panasonic also manufacture compact cameras for Leica.

Albeit a few negligible differences (firmware, movie recording format, aesthetics) the camera's are identical. Leica are charging £495 for the V-LUX 20, where as you can buy a TZ10 for around £250.