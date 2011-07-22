Cables to Go TruLink Wireless HDMI Kit review

We recently looked at Cables To Go's HDMI Over Cat5e Extender, which helps transmit high-def content when regular cables won't cut it.

Well, the TruLink Wireless HDMI Kit is another product designed to solve home cinema conundrums.

Unlike the Cat5e Extender, the Wireless HDMI Kit isn't able to extend the range of HDMI – the wireless broadcaster and receiver only work over 10m. What this is good for is broadcasting signals from one end of a room to another when cables would be inconvenient.

The kit works particularly well when sending signals from a Blu-ray player to a ceiling-mounted projector. It might not be the cheapest solution on paper, but not having to drill through ceilings and trail cables between the two devices saved us both money and stress.

Over a short distance and with no obstructions between the transmitter and receiver, the image quality was good, with only a small degradation and a few visible artifacts. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD lossless audio isn't transferred, however, so if you're really serious about getting the best image and sound, then a long HDMI cable is going to be better suited to your needs.

The transmitter and receiver units also need to be in sight of each other, so using the Wireless HDMI Kit to broadcast HD signals between rooms is out of the question.

Before investing in the kit, ensure that you can place the units close together, and that they are able to face each other as well.

Also worthy of note is that each unit comes with its own power switch – handy for conserving energy when not in use. When they're turned on, the units emit a blue glow via their LEDs, which can be distracting, and they also produce some background noise.

If your setup can accommodate these limitations, this kit can make installing a home cinema system tidier and more convenient. If you're a stickler for quality, though, you'll have to do it the hard way.

