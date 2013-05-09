WIN! A Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone or Samsung NX300 camera

TechRadar has teamed up with Samsung to celebrate the launch of their Connected Home at Grand Designs Live 2013.

We are giving you the chance to win some of the fiercely sought-after products on show at Samsung's futuristic stand, the Connected Home, including two Samsung NX300 cameras and two brand new Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphones.

Grand Designs Live is at the ExCeL, London, from 4th-12th May 2013, the Samsung Connected Home includes a home cinema room, kitchen, gaming lounge, photography studio and gallery.

At the Samsung Connected Home visitors can experience the latest Samsung gadgets including the recently launched NX300 camera, flagship F8000 TV with voice and gesture control, stunning HW-F751 sound bar, as well as energy-saving ecobubble washing machines.

Four lucky winners will receive either one of four prizes, including two NX300 cameras and two Galaxy S4 smartphones. To win, just click here to answer a simple question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

This competition has now closed. The winners are Victoria Wilson, Ezeibe Agomo, Jan Jenkins and Julie Alderson.

