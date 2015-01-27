TechRadar Deals: PS4, Smartphones, speakers, tablets and more!

TechRadar has a team of tech-savvy super-elves putting together our daily deals, and today we've got some great ideas for some January bargains.

We've got TV deals, gaming deals, phones, speakers and more!

Let's start with this great deal on a Philips 4K TV. This 50-inch machine comes packing Philips' legendary good looks, Ultra HD screen and currently costs just £699 at Argos.

Gift cards: Amazon gift cards | Gift card store | John Lewis gift cards|Currys gift cards|PC World gift cards | GAME gift cards

HOT DEALS of the DAY

If you're looking for a smartphone with a difference, how about picking up the world's first curved smartphone? The LG G Flex is currently going for just £225 at Expansys, down from £400!

If a pocket sized Bluetooth speaker is what you're after, Amazon has a great deal on the Anker Ultra Portable speaker - it's currently just £12.99.

Meanwhile, the Misfit Flash personal activity monitor is going for just £24.99 also at Amazon. It tracks your walking, running, swimming, cycling, sports and has a battery that lasts 6 months at a time.

Need a new tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7-inch Android tablet is currently just £79 at Currys.

Got phone battery problems? Carry one of these around and you'll never be caught short. The Omaker Premium Sleek charger will charge your phone multiple times over without being charged itself and currently costs just £17.99 at Amazon!

MORE DEALS

Tesco Mobile Microsoft Lumia 535 Black - £79

Targus Vustyle Case with Autowake for iPad Air, Black - £19.98

My Passport Ultra Hard Drive Metal Edition 2 TB Premium Storage - £78

Sony PlayStation 4 PS4 Console With 500GB HDD (Black) - £287.99 (With code JANSALEDAY1&2)

Cruzer Orbit 32 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive - £7.98

Comply Tx-400 Isolation PLUS Earphone Tips With Wax Guard Medium Black 3 pairs - £7.99

Netgear DGND3300 RangeMax Dual Band Wireless-N DSL Gateway - £42.91

WeSC Cymbal Unisex Premium On-Ear Audio Headphones - £28.74

Quick links to the best January sales deals:

Very sales homepage | Electricals sale | TV sale | Tablets and E-Readers | Games & Consoles | Clothing, fashion & footwear sale|Home, garden & furniture sale | Home & Garden |

Amazon sales | Games & console deals | Electricals & computing sale|Clothing sale | DVD & Blu-ray sales | Shoes and boots sale | Toys & Games sale

Argos sales | Technology, Gadgets & Gaming sale | Home & Garden|Toys and Games | Sport & Leisure | Health & Beauty sale | Clothing sale

Currys sales homepage | TV Mega Sale | Cameras & Audio|Laptop & Computing sales | Hard drives & printers | Home Appliance sales|Software sales

Tesco Direct: The Big Sale | Smartphones & Mobile | TVs & Accessories| Headphones & Speakers | Computing & Office| DVD & Blu-ray sale |Furniture sale

John Lewis Sale | Tech & Gadgets sale | Home & Garden|Sports Gear|Womenswear | Menswear | Furniture sale|Beauty sale

Gift cards: Amazon gift cards | Gift card store | John Lewis gift cards|Currys gift cards|PC World gift cards | GAME gift cards