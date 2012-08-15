Pinterest apps finally arrive on iPad, Android

Leave it to Pinterest to announce its new Android and iPad apps at a "pinner" party.

Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp, Pinterest's co-founders, reportedly let guests, including loyal pinners, know about the new device-specific apps - and a revamped iPhone version - during a shindig at their San Francisco headquarters Tuesday evening.

According to a media release sent soon after the announcement, the apps "allow you to pin, discover, and access your account from wherever you choose," allowing users to live life while still enjoying all that Pinterest has to offer.

"It may sound funny, but our goal has never been to keep you online," Pinterest said through the release. "Instead, we want to inspire you to go offline and do things that you love."

Three for one

Android users have apparently been the most vocal about wanting a Pinterest app, clamoring for one during every product announcement, according to the release.

Whether a phone or a tablet, and no matter how much you paid for it, Pinterest assured the app will work well on any Android device.

iPad owners seemed to have really lucked out, with Pinterest saying they "might have the best Pinterest experience yet."

"Our new iPad app is perfect for sitting on the couch, on a train, or in bed where users can effortlessly discover, save and organizer the things that interest them.

"The app offers users new ways to engage with pins," including swiping the screen to resume browsing after scoping a board or using the embedded browser to view what others are pinning.

The app for iPad includes a Pinterest-specific browser built into the app. Users will notice a pop-up button that displays everything pinned to a particular website.

iPhone users, who've had a Pinterest app for over a year, will reportedly get a faster, redesigned app that introduces a 2-column layout for greater visibility.

Users can register and login with Facebook, Twitter or using their email addresses. Amazon Kindle Fire owners can download the app from the Amazon Appstore for Android later this week.

The apps are available for download at apps.pinterest.com.

Via Blog.Pinterest.com and AllThingsD