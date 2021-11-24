WhatsApp is developing an amazing new tool that lets you create your own stickers

A new sticker-creation option was spotted in a beta version of the latest WhatsApp desktop app. When it rolls out on a wider scale, it will mean you no longer need to rely on third-party apps or sticker packs. In other words, if you like the idea of transforming your wedding photo into a sticker to share in chats, go for it.

News of the tool for creating stickers was first shared on Twitter by Mukul Sharma:

WhatsApp to get ‘create your own stickers’ feature soon, spotted in beta.https://t.co/37KWUM2WBL pic.twitter.com/8UiKCgtTP6November 24, 2021 See more



Sure, the bulk of communication carried out in messaging apps is textual – at least in chats that aren't video calls – but emoji also play an important role in conveying ideas and feelings. More recently apps such as WhatsApp have introduced stickers to take emoji to the next level as means of expression.

WhatsApp includes a decent range of built-in stickers, and you can add to your collection by installing sticker packs. These can be free or paid for, but you may well have found it difficult to track down sticker packs you really like. It seems WhatsApp has quietly introduced an answer to your prayers.

Get creative

If you're already panicking about your design skills , there's no need to worry. The sticker creation tool is easy to use, and closely resembles a simple image editor like those you're probably already accustomed to.

You can quickly import an image from your computer and use the editing tools to crop in on the most interesting part of the shot. You'll also find familiar tools for rotating images, adding text and drawing on top of it, and adding shapes and other elements.

WhatsApp users have been begging for the ability to create stickers. At the moment, it's not possible to say when the sticker creation tool will exit beta testing and be made available to more people. Nor is it possible to say when or if the tool will land on mobile platforms – although it's difficult to imagine it remaining exclusive to the desktop app. But stick around with us: We'll keep you informed of any new developments.