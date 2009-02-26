Iomega's DVR Expander to work with Pace STBs

500GB drive lets you store entire series of shows, doesn't help you understand them

So many programmes, so little time. If you find your DVR is filling up with all those episodes of Lost, it could be time to invest in Iomega's DVR Expander Drive.

This 500GB eSATA external hard drive is now certified for compatibility Pace America's cable set-top boxes and digital video recorders.

The Iomega DVR Expander expands users' DVR storage capacity by as much as 300 hours of standard-definition TV or 60 hours of High Definition TV.

Turns STB into DVR

The Iomega DVR Expander Drive also enables certain Pace Americas cable set-top boxes without an internal hard drive to function as a fully-featured recorder.

The Iomega DVR Expander Drive connects to the eSATA port on Pace set-top boxes. After an initial setup the DVR automatically streams new recordings to either its internal hard drive or the external SATA drive, whichever has more space available.

The Iomega DVR Expander Drive is designed to operate cool without a fan for quiet operation. The drive has a small footprint to fit into small spaces in a stand, and is Energy Star compliant for power conservation.

As a nice change, Iomega even chuck in the required eSATA cable, along with a stand for vertical or horizontal placement of the drive.

The 500GB drive available in the US now for around $150 (£105).