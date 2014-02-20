Windows Phone 8.1 wants your prints! Added feature tipped for next update

Pieces of the Windows Phone 8.1 puzzle continue to fall into place with reports claiming the big mobile OS update will bring fingerprint scanning technology into play.

WindowsPhoneLovers has been trawling through the latest Windows Phone 8.1 SDK and found evidence that Microsoft plans to match the iPhone 5S in the security stakes.

Within the code, the site spotted a line reading: "To allow the app to access your private key, scan an enrolled finger on the fingerprint scanner."

Whether that means an onscreen reading or, a la Apple's solution, a physical fingerprint scanner remains to be seen, but we're likely to find out for sure at Build 2014 in April when Microsoft unveils the new OS.

Make or break

The code also suggests there'll be better customisation options when it comes to start screen themes and improved messaging options for dual screen phones.

Today's report is the latest in a long line of feature leaks, for the new OS, which is increasingly becoming make or break for Microsoft.

We've already heard plenty about the Cortana personal voice assistant tech, as well as the new Action Centre, which promises to bring users more control over their notifications.

Speaking of Action Centre, here it is ... erm ... in action, courtesy of UnleashThePhones.com. With the Centre, it appears customizing app interaction and choosing what goes in the toggles and notifications are the name of the game.

Via PhoneArena