EE provides BlackBerry BES10 support

EE is making BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10, the management suite for smartphones running on the BB10 operating system, available to its business customers from April 2.

An EE representative told TRPro that the company will provide user licences, server software and dedicated BlackBerry support. There is no minimum or maximum on the number of licences that can be managed through the package.

Using BES 10 also gives IT administrators the ability to manage devices running on iOS and Android.

EE said it is the first UK mobile network operator to support BES 10. Its Director of Business, Max Taylor, said: "Alongside our Secure Mobility management software, the introduction of BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 means we are the only network operator to offer enterprise grade security across all mobile operating systems, covering 3G and 4G."

Pricing begins at £15 per month for 1GB of mobile data, with 4G plans available for an extra £3. EE provides 4G to 37 towns and cities and claims this covers 45% of the UK population.