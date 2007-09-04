Toshiba's new photo frame plays video, music

Toshiba launched its first digital photo frame - which displays photos and videos, as well as plays music - at IFA 2007 in Berlin, plus a new portable DVD player.

The Toshiba DPF7XSE digital frame is a 7-inch digital TFT model with 256MB of built-in flash memory. If you need more storage for your photos, the frame is also compatible with Secure Digital, MultiMediaCard, Memory Stick and CompactFlash memory cards.

The Toshiba DPF7XSE frame supports a wide range of file formats, including JPEG for images, DivX and MPEG4 for video, and MP3 and WMA for music. Also included are two integrated USB2 slots - one on each side of the frame - so you can transfer content easily from your computer.

Portable DVD player

Toshiba also announced the Toshiba SD-P120DT portable DVD player at IFA. The 12.1-inch player features an integrated Freeview/digital radio tuner. And it displays movies on its 800 x 480 resolution LCD screen, which offers an 170-degree viewing angle.

The Toshiba SD-P120DT also supports SD, MMC, Memory Stick and XD memory cards so you can view your holiday snaps on a bigger screen than your camera's LCD screen.

Battery life is said to be around three hours, enough for most movies, and there's also a headphone socket to stop people around you moaning about the noise.

The DVD player is compatible with DVD-Video, DVD-R and DVD-RW formats. It features HDMI input and component video output for connecting to camcorders, games consoles and other AV equipment.

The Toshiba DPF7XSE digital frame and the Toshiba SD-P120DT portable DVD player will both go on sale this autumn, priced at £99 and £349 respectively.