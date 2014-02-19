Panasonic to debut 4k GH4 camera CSC at Photography Show

Panasonic will be introducing its latest compact system camera, the high end Panasonic GH4, which was announced just a couple of weeks ago.

The event marks the first time that UK photographers will get the chance to look at (and hold) the GH4.

In addition to the GH4, the rest of Panasonic's stand at the event, which takes place at the NEC in Birmingham from 1st-4th March, will be 4K themed. Other cameras from the Lumix G, Lumix and HD camcorder range will be on show on stand G50 and G60.

New

The GH4 is the successor to the Panasonic GH3, and features a 16 million pixel Live MOS Four Thirds sensor. Panasonic claims that it features a 50% higher signal readout compared with its predecessor. Probably the most significant new feature, however, is the addition of 4K video recording, which it is capable of, along with Full (1080p) HD.

Both the price and availability of the camera has yet to be announced so it will be interesting to see if this information becomes available at the show.

The Photography Show is run by Future Publishing (the makers of TechRadar). It will also be the UK's first opportunity to see the brand new Nikon D4S, which hasn't even been properly announced yet.