Nikon's CoolPix S6900 puts you in the picture

Take pictures of your favourite person wherever you go

It's hell being The Photographer in your social group. You've got albums full of photos of friends, families, workmates… everyone but you. But the Nikon CoolPix S6900 can put that right, with a vari-angle display that lets you see the shot from the other side of the camera, a built-in camera stand, a selective blur effects for softening backgrounds and even some Glamour mode effects that can smooth away those worry lines.

Ready for your shot? All you have to do is wave, and the camera's Gesture Control does the rest. Want to get your selfie on Facebook? The built-in wi-fi and NFC (Near Field Communication) support means you can hook it up wirelessly to your smart device, right there and then.

The self-wide mode looks especially clever. It combines a sequence of shots to capture big group shots – like a kind of selfie-panorama.

Or you can create a self-collage, pulling nine different faces and combining them into a single photo booth style grid.

Back to basics

You can use the CoolPix S6900 for regular photography too, of course. It has a 16-megapixel backlit sensor, a handy 12x zoom (25-300mm equivalent) zoom lens, 20 different scene modes and 33 post-shot image effects.

No news yet on pricing or availability yet, but we expect it in good time for the party season.